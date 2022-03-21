Rangers trade for defenseman Justin Braun

Justin Braun with Flyers in 2022

The Rangers have traded for Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Justin Braun.

In exchange, the Rangers are sending a 2023 third-round draft pick to Philadelphia.

Braun, 35, is making $1.8 million and is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

In 61 games this season for the Flyers, Braun has five goals, 11 assists, and a +/- of 3 while averaging just over 20 minutes of ice time per game.

By adding Braun, the Rangers are adding depth to a defense that already includes Adam Fox, K’Andre Miller, Ryan Lindgren, Jacob Trouba, Braden Schneider, and Patrik Nemeth.

The NHL trade deadline is Monday at 3 p.m. ET.

