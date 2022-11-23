Rangers trade F Ryan Reaves to Wild

New York Rangers right wing Ryan Reaves (75) attempts a shot against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period at Madison Square Garden. / Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

The Rangers traded veteran forward Ryan Reaves to the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday afternoon, receiving a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft in return.

According to USA Today’s Vince Mercogliano, Reaves requested to be traded while the Rangers were in Los Angeles for Tuesday’s matchup with the Kings, noting that the Rangers have cleared $1.75 million by moving the forward.

Reaves, 35, played in 12 games for the Rangers this season and 81 games total since the start of last season. Known for his role as an enforcer, Reaves had five goals and eight assists over the course of his Rangers tenure, racking up 55 penalty minutes in the process.

Following this trade, the Rangers now have eight picks in the 2025 Draft.