Rangers prospects coveted by Canadiens as NHL trade deadline nears: report

Nils Lundkvist handling puck with Rangers in blue jersey 2021

The Rangers have been connected to a few Montreal Canadiens players ahead of the trade deadline, and Pierre LeBrun of TSN says to keep an eye on the two teams for a potential match.

“I think Montreal covets some Rangers prospects,” LeBrun tweeted on Wednesday. “Habs could fill some Rangers needs. Montreal would rather add prospects over picks. Already have 12 picks for the July draft. Rangers’ pipeline drawing Habs interest.”

With just over a month to go until the Mar. 21 deadline, the Rangers were recently linked to Canadiens defenseman Ben Chiarot.

But Chiarot is a depth defenseman who is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the season, so it’s hard to see the Rangers giving up anything significant for him.

It was also reported late last month that the Rangers have interest in trading for Canadiens winger Artturi Lehkonen.

Lehkonen, 26, is set to hit restricted free agency after this season and is due to receive a $2.3 million qualifying offer.

As far as which Rangers prospects could be available at the deadline, defenseman Nils Lundkvist‘s name has repeatedly come up in reports.

There’s also Vitali Kravtsov, who is currently playing in the KHL but who could be eligible to be traded within a few weeks — with the Rangers expected to make him available.