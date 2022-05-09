Rangers manager Chris Woodward calls Yankee Stadium ‘Little League ballpark’ after Gleyber Torres’ walk-off HR

NEW YORK – On a tough day for runs, Gleyber Torres’ ninth inning home run had rewarded another strong effort by Yankees’ ace Gerrit Cole at Yankee Stadium.

But after the Yankees’ sudden 2-1 victory in Sunday’s doubleheader opener, Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward sniffed that his club was walked off by a Little League long ball.

“That’s an easy out in 99 percent of ballparks,” Woodward said of the 3-and-1 sinker by lefty John King that made the Yanks winners in 12 of their last 13 games. “(Torres) just happened to hit it in a Little League ballpark to right field.”

Gleyber Torres hits a walk-off solo home run in the bottom of the ninth inning.

In reality, Torres’ drive traveled 369 feet, as estimated by Statcast, and would have been a homer in 25 other big-league ballparks.

“His math is wrong, 99 percent is impossible,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone quipped. “There’s only 30 parks.”

Naturally, in the nightcap, Rangers’ No. 9 hitter Eli White’s first homer of the year was a 342-foot shot that dropped into the first row of right field seats – the only run yielded by Jordan Montgomery in six innings.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Rangers manager calls Yankee Stadium ‘Little League ballpark’