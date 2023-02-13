Rangers’ ‘Kid Line’ has been dominating play of late

New York Rangers center Filip Chytil (72) celebrates with right wing Kaapo Kakko (24), left wing Alexis Lafreniere (13), defenseman Ryan Lindgren (55) and defenseman Adam Fox (23) after scoring a goal against the Calgary Flames during the first period at Madison Square Garden / Danny Wild – USA TODAY Sports

The Rangers are coming off a huge statement win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night. Artemi Panarin stole the show with a five point, four goal performance in the 6-2 victory.

The Blueshirts now head across the border and continue their road trip with three games in Canada. New York is absolutely cruising right now, riding an impressive five-game winning streak.

The lineup has been in sync from top to bottom, but most impressive has been the play of the “Kid Line.”

Kaapo Kakko added an empty net goal late in the third period on Saturday night for his 11th goal of the season. He now has ten points over his past nine games, raising his total to 28 on the year.

After being reunited with his line mates and fellow youngsters, Alexis Lafreniere has picked things up. With an assist on Saturday night, he now has eight points over his past eight games.

The former first overall pick has turned things around since being a healthy scratch prior to the All-Star break. He may not reach his career-high in goals (19), but he’s certainly trending that way in points. Lafreniere is up to a total of 26 points and is a +8 on the year.

Perhaps most impressive of the three has been center Filip Chytil. He was finally held off the score sheet on Saturday night, but the youngster has posted 16 points in his last 15 games.

Prior to this weekend, Chytil was one of the hottest players in hockey, scoring in five straight contests. He’s now up to 19 goals and 14 assists on the season for a total of 33 points, all of which are career marks.

Chytil was bumped up to the top power play unit alongside Panarin, Mika Zibanejad, Adam Fox, and Chris Kreider for the past two games. He has very quietly been one of the better players in hockey this season.

The 23-year-old is certainly setting himself up for a nice payday this offseason. His reps and the Rangers had preliminary talks about a contract extension not too long ago.

The confidence and chemistry between the three youngsters is at an all-time high right now. They’ve absolutely dominated play at times over the past few games for Gerard Gallant’s squad.

Gallant has to keep this trio together, and if they continue dominating, he should certainly consider giving them second-line minutes moving forward.