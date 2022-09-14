Range Hires Thomas Daley As Co-President Of International Division – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Range Media Partners has hired Thomas Daley as Co-President of their International division based in London.

Daley joins Oliver Riddle as Co-President and the plan is for them to oversee the development and production of growing U.S. management firm Range’s international TV and film content.

The division is working with Range clients to option IP, develop material and produce international-skewing projects. In addition to their first look deals with A+E Studios, FilmNation and Anton Capital, the division has 12 projects with UK and European firms in active development.

Daley joins Heather Kadin (President of Scripted TV) and Mark Herwick (President of Unscripted) as the heads Range Studios.

The executive recently left Universal International Studios, where he was Senior Vice President and Head of UK Creative. As part of the senior leadership team he worked closely with Carnival Films, Heyday Television, Working Title, Matchbox Pictures and Lark. His role included developing TV series throughout Europe, assessing first-look and acquisitions opportunities, leading and managing the UK development team and working on financial production models. Current projects he oversaw include Dodger (BBC), The Capture S2 (BBC), Once Upon A Time In Londongrad (Sky) and Everyone Else Burns (C4).

Before Universal International Studios, he was Vice President of Scripted Television UK for eOne in London and before that he was a producer on Chris Weitz’s historical feature drama Operation Finale, Oscar Isaac and Sir Ben Kingsley.

Daley said: “Great stories can transcend borders like never before. I’m thrilled to be joining Oli, Pete, Rich and the rest of the Range team. Their vision has such scope and scale and I’m really looking forward to offering bespoke creative support to the exceptional roster of Range talent. I could not be more excited for the new relationships and creative adventures which lie ahead”.

Pete Micelli of Range Media Partners commented: “It’s our absolute pleasure to welcome Tom to the Range team. Having worked with him at eOne, I know Tom to be one of the most talented and sophisticated minds when it comes to storytelling. Our ambition is to build a world class production studio out of the UK, and Tom is crucial to that.”

Oliver Riddle, Co-President, Range International, added: “For someone of Thomas’ reputation to come onboard and build out Range International is indicative of the exciting path we have ahead. We are humbled he has chosen us for his next chapter and I personally can’t wait to work with him.”

Range’s Managing Partners include Dave Bugliari, Mackenzie Condon Roussos, Rich Cook, Michael Cooper, Susie Fox, Matt Graham, Sandra Kang, Rachel Kropa, Natalie Bruss, Chelsea McKinnies, Peter Micelli, Mick Sullivan, Byron Wetzel, Jack Whigham and Partners include Jeff Barry, Tanya Cohen and Kai Gayoso.

Clients include Tom Hardy, Johnny Depp, Anna Kendrick, Bradley Cooper, Emilia Clarke, Taran Egerton, Michael Shannon, Shailene Woodley, Keira Knightley, Michael Fassbender, Benicio Del Toro, Luca Guadagnino, Michael Bay and M. Night Shyamalan.