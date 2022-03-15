Randy Gregory’s remarkable return from suspension nets $70M deal from Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are getting the band back to together on defense.

One day after signing defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence with a three-year, $40 million contract extension, the Cowboys came to terms with defensive end Randy Gregory on a five-year, $70 million that includes, $28 million guaranteed, per sources.

The team also retained safety Malik Hooker with a two-year, $8 million deal.

The deal with Gregory allows the team to keep one of their top pass rushers while tying a bow on a relationship that shown a commitment by the Cowboys through four NFL suspensions.

Gregory, a second round pick of the Cowboys in 2015, was suspended for 14 games in 2016 for violations of the NFL’s substance-abuse policy. He was also suspended the entire 2017 season, two games in 2018, the entire 2019 campaign and the first six games in 2020 before being reinstated by the NFL.

In 2021, the showed his pass rushing promise with a career-high six sacks in 12 games. He also recorded an interception, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, 19 tackles, four tackles for a loss and 17 quarterback hits.

The 29-year-old underwent minor knee surgery in February after being hampered by a knee issue throughout the 2021 season but he should be good to go for a full 2022 season after two straight offseasons with the team for the first time in his career.

Hooker played in 15 games with the Cowboys last year, recording 44 tackles and 3 starts.

He was at his best down the stretch and the Cowboys expect more from Hooker in 2022, as he will be a full season removed from the torn Achilles from 2020 in his final season with the Indianapolis Colts.

Hooker was a Colts first-round pick in 2017 and signed with the Cowboys as a free agent last year.

With Hooker done, the Cowboys will turn their focus towards retaining fellow safety Jayron Kearse.