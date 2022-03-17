Random House Imprint Sets ‘The Rise Of The Dragon’ Illustrated History – The Hamden Journal

Random House imprint Ten Speed Press will publish The Rise of the Dragon, an illustrated history of the Targaryen family of George R. R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire—The Targaryens book series and HBO’s Game of Thrones franchise.

Arriving on Oct. 25, the book will include 180 all-new illustrations, and is the work of authors Martin, Elio M. García, Jr, and Linda Antonsson.

Covering the first half of the Targaryen dynasty, from Aegon the Conqueror through the regency of Aegon III Dragonsbane, The Rise of the Dragon‘s is designed as a companion to Martin’s 2018 book Fire & Blood as well as HBO’s upcoming series House of the Dragon.

Anne Groell at Bantam and Kaitlin Ketchum at Ten Speed Press jointly acquired world rights from the author.

Last month, Martin revealed in a blog post that the upcoming prequel series House Of The Dragon had wrapped filming on the first 10-episode season (a premiere date has not been announced).

Based on Martin’s Fire & Blood, the new HBO series is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and tells the story of House Targaryen. The series’ five lead characters are King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine), Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy), Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint), known as the Sea Snake, who becomes Hand to Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen during the Dance of the Dragons.