Rand Paul staffer attacked by knife-wielding assailant in DC

One of Sen. Rand Paul’s staffers was stabbed over the weekend in Washington, DC, on the same street where a congresswoman was attacked last month, he confirmed Monday.

The unidentified male staffer suffered “life threatening injuries” in Saturday’s attack that led to the arrest of 42-year-old suspect Glynn Neal, according to DC police.

“This past weekend a member of my staff was brutally attacked in broad daylight in Washington, D.C.,” Paul (R-Ky.) wrote in a statement provided to The Post by his office.

“I ask you to join Kelley and me in praying for a speedy and complete recovery, and thanking the first responders, hospital staff, and police for their diligent actions. We are relieved to hear the suspect has been arrested. At this time we would ask for privacy so everyone can focus on healing and recovery,” the Kentucky Republican added.





Paul himself was the victim of an assault back in 2017 outside his Bowling Green, Ky., home. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Police say that Neal has been charged with assault with intent to kill and that he used a knife to carry out the savage attack, which took place at about 5:17 p.m.

The attack occurred on the same street as, and less than a mile away from, Rep. Angie Craig’s (D-Minn.) apartment building, where she was attacked by a crazed suspect with a long rap sheet inside the building’s lobby elevator last month.





Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.) was assaulted last month in the lobby elevator of her DC apartment building, less than a mile away from where Paul’s aide was attacked. AP

“I was assault No. 13 on his record,” Craig told CBS News about the attack, allegedly perpetrated by Kendrid Hamlin. “And I’m gonna do everything in my power to make sure there’s not a 14, a 15, a 20.”

Hamlin allegedly punched Craig and grabbed her by the shoulder and collarbone during the early morning attack, which the congresswoman escaped from only after throwing her hot coffee at the suspect.





Kendrid Hamlin allegedly punched Craig and grabbed her by the shoulder and collarbone during the early morning attack. DCPoliceDept/Twitter

Paul himself was the victim of an assault in November 2017, when Rene Boucher, then a neighbor in his gated, Bowling Green, Ky., community attacked him over a landscaping dispute, breaking six of the senator’s ribs and bruising his lungs.

Part of one of Paul’s injured lungs had to be removed almost two years after the attack.

