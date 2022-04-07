Rand Paul Held Up Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Senate Vote, And Twitter Was Not Having It

The Senate may have confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court on Thursday, but no thanks to Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.).

Although Jackson was confirmed in a 53-47 vote, the Kentucky Republican made his fellow senators wait over 15 minutes before the vote could be concluded, according to Politico.

Paul, who was inexplicably absent when the vote stood at 53-46, eventually showed up and voted against Jackson — from the cloakroom, because he wasn’t wearing a suit. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) also voted without wearing a suit.

Many people weren’t surprised by Paul’s behavior. He also blocked an anti-lynching bill in 2020.

Twitter users had strong feelings about his lack of professionalism.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.