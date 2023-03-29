Rand Paul aide Phillip Todd recovering after stabbing

A staffer for Sen. Rand Paul who was stabbed outside a Washington, DC restaurant by a just-released convict over the weekend underwent multiple surgeries after suffering a deep wound to the head and injuries to his abdomen and lungs, according to his uncle.

Tim Todd wrote a Facebook message Tuesday asking for urgent prayers for his nephew Phillip Todd, chief economist for the Senate’s Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs.

“Phillip had surgery last night on his ear, and is scheduled for another surgery this morning in his abdomen,” the uncle revealed. “His lung is collapsed and his skull is fractured.”

According to Tim Todd, doctors were especially concerned about bleeding on the Senate staffer’s brain “resulting from a stab wound to the head.”

In a follow-up post, the uncle said that Phillip Todd could be at risk of seizures for the next month because of the “deep knife wound to the head” he sustained in what police have described as a random attack.





Phillip Todd, chief economist at the US Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, was brutally stabbed in Washington, DC, Saturday night. Facebook/Phillip Todd

“Phillip is resting well,” Tim Todd added.

The suspect in the Saturday night stabbing, 42-year-old Glynn Neal, was arrested on a charge of assault with intent to kill.

The federal Bureau of Prisons said that Neal had been released from custody in Maryland the day before the attack.





Glynn Neal, 42, was had been released from a federal prison Friday, has been charged with assault in connection with Todd’s stabbing.

Philip Todd was able to offer his account of the incident to investigators, saying that he had never seen his attacker before Saturday, and that Neal didn’t say or demand anything before he repeatedly knifed Todd.

The staffer said that Neal had appeared from around a corner and lunged at him as he was walking with a friend in the 1300 block of H Street before 5:30 p.m.

When questioned by cops, Neal said that he heard a voice “telling him that someone was going to get him” shortly before the stabbing, according to court documents.

In 2011, Neal was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for forcing two women from North Carolina to engage in prostitution by threatening them, reported Fox 5.

He had been released from federal lockup Friday after earning so-called “good time credit,” the Bureau of Prisons said.

“This past weekend a member of my staff was brutally attacked in broad daylight in Washington, DC,” Paul (R-Ky.) said in a statement Monday.





Todd, left, an aide to Sen. Rand Paul, right, suffered a deep wound to the head, a collapsed lung and injuries to his abdomen requiring surgery. Facebook/Tim Todd

“I ask you to join [wife] Kelley and me in praying for a speedy and complete recovery, and thanking the first responders, hospital staff, and police for their diligent actions. We are relieved to hear the suspect has been arrested. At this time we would ask for privacy so everyone can focus on healing and recovery.”

Paul himself was the victim of a violent assault in November of 2017, when his then-neighbor attacked him over a landscaping dispute, leaving the lawmaker with six broken ribs and bruised lungs.

With Post wires