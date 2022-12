Patrick Surtain II and the Broncos’ formidable defense is facing the Rams on NFL Christmas Day. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

NFL Christmas Day continues with a battle between the Los Angeles Rams, who have sputtered in their Super Bowl title defense, and the Denver Broncos, whose ascent to contender status hasn’t materialized after a big offseason.

But who knows? We may see some fireworks. Follow along live with Yahoo Sports to find out.