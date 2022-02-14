Rams’ Van Jefferson’s wife leaves SoFi on stretcher after going into labor

Earlier this season Rams coach Sean McVay, left, slaps helmet of Van Jefferson, whose wife went into labor during Super Bowl. (Ralph Freso / Associated Press)

The Rams walked away with a Super Bowl win Sunday, and it was an even bigger day for wide receiver Van Jefferson and his family.

In the third quarter, NFL Network reporter Bridget Condon tweeted that she was “pretty sure” she saw Jefferson’s wife, Samaria, leaving the stadium on a stretcher “about to have their baby.”

Yesterday, The Athletic reported that Samaria’s due date was Feb. 17 — and that she’d specifically instructed their family and Rams staff to not notify Jefferson if she went into labor until the game was over.

“I said, ‘You play, I’ll see you at the hospital afterwards.’ That’s what it is. I will never take that moment away from him. I want to see him glorify God on the field that day,” Samaria said, as reported by The Athletic.

After the Rams defeated the Bengals, Jefferson rushed to the hospital and posted on Instagram Live:

“It was a great day, bro,” Jefferson said. “I got three prizes today — my wife, my son and the Super Bowl.”

Jefferson said they haven’t chosen a name for their son yet.

Jefferson finished the game with four catches for 23 yards.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.