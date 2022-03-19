Rams trade WR Robert Woods to Titans

The Los Angeles Rams are sending Robert Woods to Nashville.

The Rams traded Woods to the Tennessee Titans on Saturday afternoon, according to The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

In return, the Titans are sending the Rams a 2023 sixth-round draft pick.

Woods had 556 receiving yards and four touchdowns in nine games last season for the Rams. He tore his ACL in practice midway through last season, and missed their Super Bowl run. Woods, though, expects to be ready for next season.

The 29-year-old had 936 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 2020, his last full season, and came just shy of recording a third consecutive 1,000-yard season.

Woods has four years left on his $65 million deal.

