Rams star WR Cooper Kupp suffers ankle injury, goes to locker room

Cooper Kupp is practically all the Los Angeles Rams have on offense this season. A bad season got even worse when the Rams saw Kupp go down with an injury.

Kupp suffered an ugly looking leg injury during Sunday’s 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Cornerback Marco Wilson dove at Kupp’s legs when Kupp went up for a pass and rolled up on Kupp’s leg.

Kupp landed on the sideline and stayed there as the Rams’ staff tended to him.

Kupp went back to the locker room with athletic trainers.

Kupp suffered an ankle injury earlier this season but didn’t miss any time. Kupp is coming off of a historic 2021 season that ended with him winning Super Bowl MVP. He had 72 catches for 813 yards through the Rams’ first eight games before Sunday.

The Rams’ season was already going poorly, and Kupp’s injury won’t make it better.