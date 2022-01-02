Just minutes into Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey shoved a teammate during a brief altercation in a huddle.

The FOX broadcast showed video of Rams safety Taylor Rapp apparently shouting something toward Ramsey, who was off screen until Ramsey’s open right hand was shown shoving Rapp on the facemask of Rapp’s helmet. Rapp’s head snapped backward because of the contact. Both players then had to be separated, with cornerback David Long Jr. holding Ramsey back and safety Jordan Fuller and linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo holding back Rapp.

At the time of the incident, the game was scoreless, early in the first quarter.

The Rams would go onto win the game, 20-19, in the final minute with a 7-yard touchdown pass to receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

After the game, Rams head coach Sean McVay largely dismissed the matter and said he believes “it’s healthy to be real with each other.” He said the altercation stemmed from a miscommunication between the two.

“It’s two great competitors,” McVay said. “They both want to do right. There was a little bit of a mix-up right there. It’s just like anything else … You ever get into a fight with your brother? They moved on and they kept it going. I don’t think it affected our ability to move forward. These are two guys that love football, that love one another. There was a little bit of a mix-up.”

Ramsey, 27, is a two-time All-Pro who was recently selected to his fifth Pro Bowl in six NFL seasons. Rapp, 24, plays next to Ramsey for the majority of Los Angeles’ snaps on the right side of the defense. The Rams, however, often move Ramsey all over the field.

“This is an emotional game,” McVay continued. “I always tell people: ‘I can’t promise it won’t happen again, but I will always promise to apologize.’ These are things that happen. We’ll keep it moving. “

Rapp finished tied for third most on the Rams with six tackles. Ramsey had two, with one pass defended.

“Football is an emotional game,” quarterback Matthew Stafford said. “Both of those guys are big-time players for our team. Level heads prevail. Things are going to happen and you want to communicate a little better than that … but those guys are competing to win. They’re all pushing each other to be the best that they can possibly be.”

The Ravens led Los Angeles 7-0 at the end of the first quarter after Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw a pick-six — his NFL-high fourth of the season — to Ravens safety Chuck Clark.

