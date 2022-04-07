Rams Star Aaron Donald Tosses Swank L.A. Mansion Onto the Market

Though Aaron Donald has hinted that this could be his last year suiting up in an NFL uniform, it looks like the Super Bowl-winning defensive tackle plans to remain with the Los Angeles Rams through the 2022 season and beyond. But as Dirt reports, that hasn’t stopped “The Terminator” and his wife Erica from floating their Los Angeles home onto the market, asking $6.25 million—or an impressive $1.5 million more than they paid Honest Co. CEO Nick Vlahos for the place a little over three years ago.

Donald, 30, is currently negotiating a contract extension with the Rams that would pump up his $22.5 million-per-year salary. In 2018, he inked a six-year deal worth $135 million that runs through 2024, and at the time, made him the richest defensive player in the league. (At $28 million a year, the Steelers’ T.J. Watt is the highest-paid defender.)

Since he was drafted by the Rams in 2014, Donald has been a dominant force, having achieved 98 career sacks, eight Pro Bowl nods, seven first-team All-Pro honors and three Defensive Player of the Year awards; he’s also a shoe-in for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Jordan Cohen of RE/MAX One serves as the listing agent for the Donald estate, which is tucked away in the exclusive guard-gated Oaks community of Calabasas. Originally built in 1996, the Mediterranean-style structure has since been extensively rebuilt and reimagined, per the listing, with its current iteration featuring six bedrooms and 6.5 baths sprawled across just over 7,000 square feet of two-level living space.

A spacious brick motorcourt flanked by an attached four-car garage greets visitors, with the front door of the stone and stucco home opening into a double-height foyer displaying a wraparound staircase. From there, a decked-out lounge is warmed by a fireplace, and a family room connects to a billiards/game room boasting floor-to-ceiling Fleetwood glass doors.

Other main-level highlights include a gourmet kitchen outfitted with an eat island, top-tier appliances, a walk-in pantry and casual dining area, and there’s also a formal dining room. And upstairs, an opulent master retreat is adorned with a balcony, showroom-style closet, and two-way fireplace that opens to a separate sitting area, plus a luxe bath equipped with dual vanities, a soaking tub and glass-encased shower.

Especially standing out are the turf-clad grounds, which span almost an acre and hold a wealth of resort-style amenities, including a zero-edge infinity pool nestled alongside a 35-foot fire feature, basketball court, and an expansive patio hosting a fireside dining area and built-in barbecue setup.

Rounding it all out: a private guest suite with a kitchenette and its own entrance, and a personal barbershop sporting a big ol’ picture of none other than Donald himself.

