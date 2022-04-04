Rams share first look at Bobby Wagner in No. 45 jersey

Bobby Wagner officially put pen to paper on his five-year contract with the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, arriving at the team’s facility for the first time. With the signing now official, the Rams revealed Wagner’s new jersey number: 45.

Leonard Floyd currently wears No. 54, which was Wagner’s number in Seattle, so the veteran inside linebacker flipped the numbers around to get 45 – previously worn by Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, who signed with the Texans.

The Rams shared a first look at Wagner in his new No. 45 jersey, looking good in blue and yellow.

Here’s a clip of Wagner signing his contract, which will has a base value of $50 million.

The exact details of Wagner’s contract have not yet been revealed, but with the signing now official, those should come out soon.