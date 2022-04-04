Rams share first look at Bobby Wagner in No. 45 jersey

Rams share first look at Bobby Wagner in No. 45 jersey

by

Bobby Wagner officially put pen to paper on his five-year contract with the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, arriving at the team’s facility for the first time. With the signing now official, the Rams revealed Wagner’s new jersey number: 45.

Leonard Floyd currently wears No. 54, which was Wagner’s number in Seattle, so the veteran inside linebacker flipped the numbers around to get 45 – previously worn by Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, who signed with the Texans.

The Rams shared a first look at Wagner in his new No. 45 jersey, looking good in blue and yellow.

Here’s a clip of Wagner signing his contract, which will has a base value of $50 million.

The exact details of Wagner’s contract have not yet been revealed, but with the signing now official, those should come out soon.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.