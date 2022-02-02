Rams reveal which uniforms they’ll wear against the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

The Cincinnati Bengals are technically the home team for Super Bowl LVI, which gave them first pick for uniforms. They went with black jerseys and white pants, which left the Rams to wear a light-colored jersey.

Rather than going with their Bone uniforms, the Rams will be rocking a fan favorite: their modern throwbacks, which debuted this season. The Rams revealed their uniform choice on Twitter Wednesday, rocking the white, blue and yellow jerseys with yellow pants – a classic look for this franchise.

First, they teased the jerseys with a video of the Super Bowl LVI patch being sewn on.

Then, they made it official with this creative GIF of Matthew Stafford throwing a pass to Isaac Bruce, who wore this same style of uniform in Super Bowl XXXIV against the Titans.

And finally, the Rams posted three pictures of Cooper Kupp, Odell Beckham Jr., Von Miller and Leonard Floyd donning the modern throwbacks, looking sharp for the photo shoot.

Needless to say, this is going to be a phenomenal uniform matchup on the field at SoFi Stadium.