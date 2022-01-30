Rams open as favorites over Bengals

The Rams are favored in Super Bowl LVI. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Rams are giving the Cincinnati Bengals points against the spread in Super Bowl LVI.

The Rams opened as 3.5-point favorites over the Bengals after beating the San Francisco 49ers 20-17 in the NFC championship game. The Bengals advanced to their first Super Bowl since 1989 with a 27-24 overtime win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game earlier in the day.

The total for the game opens at 49.5. The Bengals beat the Chiefs 27-24 in a game that went under the 54.5-point closing total. Two of the Rams’ three wins in the postseason have gone under the total including on Sunday. The only game that went over was Los Angeles’ last-second win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the divisional round.

The Rams are favored in part thanks to their homefield advantage, better regular-season record, major market appeal and terrifying pass rush. The Bengals famously gave up nine sacks in their divisional round win over the Titans and their shaky interior line has two weeks to game plan for Aaron Donald.

Los Angeles is hosting the Super Bowl on Feb. 13 and is the second consecutive team to play at home in the Super Bowl after Tampa Bay beat the Chiefs at home in 2021. No team had played in the Super Bowl in its own stadium until Tampa Bay a season ago.

The two participants have combined for just one Super Bowl win. That came in 1999 when the Rams beat the Tennessee Titans. This is the Bengals’ first Super Bowl appearance against a team not named the 49ers. The Bengals played and lost to San Francisco twice in the 1980s.

Super Bowl LVI also features the most combined regular-season losses of any Super Bowl. The Rams and Bengals combined to lose 12 games in the first year of the NFL’s 17-game regular season. The previous record for combined regular-season losses in a Super Bowl was 11. It’s also the first time that two teams seeded at No. 4 in their respective conferences have made the Super Bowl in the same season.