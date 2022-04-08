Rams only have 2 pressing roster needs with NFL draft approaching

When the offseason began, it was easy to be worried about all of the Los Angeles Rams’ pending free agents and the roster holes they might create by leaving. Couple that with Andrew Whitworth’s likely retirement and it was looking like it’d be a rough spring for the Rams.

But with the moves they’ve made and the players they’ve brought back, the Rams are in good shape heading into the draft. They re-signed Joe Noteboom to play left tackle, signed Allen Robinson to help replace Odell Beckham Jr. – and Robert Woods, evidently – and added Bobby Wagner to step in at inside linebacker.

The Rams also re-signed Brian Allen and Coleman Shelton, retaining their starting center and a player who could potentially be their starting right guard. Shelton won’t be handed the job despite getting a two-year deal, and he’ll have to compete with Bobby Evans, Tremayne Anchrum and whoever the team might draft.

Looking at the Rams’ depth chart, they really only have two pressing needs: outside linebacker and cornerback.

Those two holes were created by the departures of Von Miller, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and Darious Williams in free agency. Miller and Williams were the biggest losses, signing sizable contracts with the Bills and Jaguars, respectively. They still have Justin Hollins, Terrell Lewis and Chris Garrett at outside linebacker, and David Long Jr. and Robert Rochell to help at cornerback, but depth is needed at both spots.

The Rams aren’t going to reach for an edge rusher or cornerback with their first two picks, but if a quality player at one of those positions falls to them at No. 104, you can bet they’ll be tempted to draft him – if Sean McVay can resist the urge to draft another wide receiver or running back with his first pick.

Other positions of lesser need heading into the draft are tight end, guard, defensive line and potentially safety. The Rams should be set at wide receiver, running back, tackle and center early in the draft. That’s not to say they shouldn’t draft anyone at those positions, but it doesn’t need to be early on.

Defensively, there’s no need to bring in another inside linebacker after drafting Ernest Jones last year and signing Wagner this offseason. Prior to adding Wagner, inside linebacker looked like it’d be a key position to address.

It hasn’t been the most eventful offseason when it comes to roster additions, but the Rams have made calculated moves to ensure they don’t necessarily have to reach for a single position early in the draft.