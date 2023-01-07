Ram’s new electric-pickup concept makes Tesla’s Cybertruck look outdated

Ram revealed the 1500 Revolution concept at CES Thursday.Ram

Ford and General Motors are already selling electric pickup trucks. Ram is playing catch-up.

It unveiled the 1500 Revolution concept at CES Thursday.

The sleek, futuristic design previews the electric pickup Ram plans to launch in 2024.

Ford and General Motors already sell electric pickup trucks, the F-150 Lightning and GMC Hummer EV, respectively.

The Ford F-150 Lightning.Tim Levin/Insider

GM is planning two new e-trucks from Chevy and GMC for 2023. But one major pickup maker has been conspicuously missing from the conversation: Ram.

However, the brand just gave the world a glimpse at what it’s quietly been cooking up. And it looks incredibly cool.

The Ram 1500 Revolution concept.Ram

On Thursday at CES, the brand pulled the wraps off of the 1500 Revolution concept, an electric truck that previews the model it plans to launch for real in 2024.

Since it’s just a concept, the Revolution is more of a suggestion of what’s to come than a commitment to anything.

But it’s safe to say that Ram’s production truck will share some parts of its design and interesting features.

Overall, the Revolution looks smooth, sleek, futuristic, and unlike trucks today.

To reduce drag, the Revolution has cameras in place of regular side mirrors, a feature that isn’t legal on US roads.

Its front and back doors swing open in opposite directions, like on a Rolls-Royce.

They open up to an interior that Ram says is spacious and endlessly customizable.

The concept offers third-row jump seats that can be placed inside or outside the vehicle, along with a center console that can be removed entirely to create more space.

A workstation can unfold from the center console.

Up front, Ram provides two touchscreens for a total of 28 inches of display.

The bottom screen can be repositioned a few ways or detached for use in different parts of the truck.

A powered midgate can retract to create a pass-through between the pickup’s cab and bed, allowing for bigger cargo.

That’s a feature we’ll see in the upcoming Chevy Silverado EV as well.

Ram says the concept lets you haul 18-foot-long items with the tailgate closed by laying them down the entire length of the vehicle and into the frunk.

The Revolution also has tried-and-tested Ram features, like a toolbox built into the side of the bed and a tailgate that swings open in multiple directions.

An exterior projector means the Revolution can make a movie night happen anywhere.

In terms of capability, Ram didn’t give a range estimate but said the Revolution could add 100 miles of range in 10 minutes.

It can charge at a rate of 350 kilowatts, more than most EVs.

It’s powered by two motors and has all-wheel drive.

The concept’s rear wheels can turn up to 15 degrees to aid maneuverability in tight spaces.

Ram says it will unveil the production version of its electric truck “in the coming months.”

Read the original article on Business Insider