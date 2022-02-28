Well, it’s official: The Los Angeles Rams don’t care about the NFL draft.

That’s a joke, of course, but the team that trades its draft picks more frequently than any other team will also not have two of its more important talent evaluators in Indianapolis for the NFL combine this year.

The Rams announced on Sunday that McVay and Snead will not be attending the combine where the top prospects in the draft will weigh in and work out at Lucas Oil Stadium. Greg Beacham of the Associated Press reported the Rams’ decision, which is somewhat of a surprising one.

McVay and Snead both went to the combine last year and held press conferences with members of the media. They were slated to do the same this year with their media sessions scheduled for Wednesday, but they’ve decided to back out a few days before the combine begins.

The Rams took a similar approach in 2020 when McVay spent just one night in Indianapolis before flying back to L.A. They’ll do their scouting from afar as they prepare for the draft, where their first pick won’t be until the end of the third round after making trades for Matthew Stafford and Von Miller last year.

List

6 defensive linemen Rams should watch at 2022 NFL combine