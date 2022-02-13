Rams lead Bengals 13-10 at half, OBJ injures knee

The offenses have come to play in Super Bowl 56.

The Los Angeles Rams lead the Cincinnati Bengals 13-10 at halftime with all three touchdowns coming through the air.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford connected with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on a 17-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter and on an 11-yarder to Cooper Kupp in the second. A bad hold caused the Rams to fail on the extra point attempt after Kupp’s TD to keep the score 13-3.

Beckham later left the game with a knee injury.

The Bengals answered the Rams’ first score with a field goal from rookie Evan McPherson just before the first quarter ended.

And then in a bit of trickery, Bengals running back Joe Mixon tossed a touchdown pass to wide receiver Tee Higgins from six yards out to make the score 13-10.

Playing in their home stadium, the Rams are looking to win their first Super Bowl title in 22 years, when the team was located in St. Louis.

The temperature at kickoff at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, was a balmy 81 degrees, just missing a record for the warmest Super Bowl ever.

Tee Higgins #85 catches a touchdown pass from Joe Mixon #28 of the Cincinnati Bengals over Nick Scott #33 of the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter of Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

Dr. Dre headlines Super Bowl 56 halftime extravaganza

Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Dr. Dre participate in a news conference for the Super Bowl 56 halftime show. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

The Super Bowl is more than just the biggest football game of the year.

While the annually televised event may be the crown jewel in the pantheon of American sports, it’s also a showcase for iconic musical performances.

This year, a lineup of hip-hop heavyweights, led by N.W.A. rapper and producer Dr. Dre, is filling the slot at this year’s halftime show.

Rappers Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem, along with the “Queen of Hip-Hop Soul” Mary J. Blige, are joining Dre for the performance, as teased in a nearly 4-minute trailer that dropped last month.

— Edward Segarra and Charles Trepany

Odell Beckham Jr. injures knee in second quarter, questionable to return

Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. leaps over Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton to score the first touchdown in Super Bowl 56.

For most of the half, Odell Beckham Jr. seemed to turn back time in the Super Bowl.

Two spectacular catches, 52 yards, a touchdown.

Then came the scream, the wince, the grab of his left knee, the dreaded non-contact injury as the pain overwhelmed him too much to secure a near catch on second-and-9 with 3:54 to play in the second quarter.

The Rams say his return is questionable.

— Jori Epstein

Bengals RB Joe Mixon tosses TD pass, call it a ‘Cincy Special’?

Bengals running back Joe Mixon did his best Joe Burrow impression in the second quarter, tossing the first touchdown pass of his career, a 6-yarder to wide receiver Tee Higgins.

Mixon helped move the Bengals into scoring position with his legs, but on a second-and-goal play, he took a pitch from Burrow and swung wide enough to give him a perfect passing lane to Higgins.

The touchdown, with 5:47 left before halftime, cut the Bengals’ deficit to 13-10. It made Mixon the fifth non-quarterback to throw a touchdown pass in the Super Bowl. The last time it happened was the famous “Philly Special” when Philadelphia Eagles tight end Trey Burton connected with quarterback Nick Foles to spark a win over the New England Patriots four years ago.

Ja’Marr Chase makes instant impact with spectacular catch

The Bengals nearly answered the Rams’ first touchdown with one of their own in the final minute of the first quarter.

Although they had to settle for a 29-yard field goal by Evan McPherson, the Bengals score was set up by a 46-yard pass from quarterback Joe Burrow to rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

Working against veteran Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, Chase worked his way down the sideline to make a spectacular one-handed catch.

Who will be the star of Super Bowl 56?

There are so many different potential storylines for this year’s Super Bowl, from the quarterback battle to the coaching showdown between former teacher and pupil. Perhaps three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald going up against the Bengals’ maligned line will be the difference in the game. Or could star wideouts Ja’Marr Chase, Cooper Kupp or Odell Beckham Jr. steal the show?

USA TODAY Sports’ NFL editors and writers offer their insights on what the defining story of Super Bowl 56 will be.

SoFi Stadium in Super Bowl spotlight

The calm before the storm at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, where the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals will face off in Super Bowl 56.

Sunday will serve as a showcase for SoFi Stadium, owner Stan Kroenke’s $5 billion home for the Los Angeles Rams. Among its many notable features: an indoor-outdoor setup, a 120-yard-long Infinity Screen scoreboard and translucent, canopy-style roof.But the history and impact of SoFi Stadium are complex, as some heavily criticized tactics tactics paved the way for the project in Inglewood, California. Read more from USA TODAY Sports’ Josh Peter on how the stadium has created hardships for thousands of residents.

Concession prices at SoFi Stadium are super-sized as well

A 25-ounce can of Michelob Ultra is usually a pretty cheap beer to buy from a grocery retailer, costing $3 at Vons and $2.79 at Instacart.

But this is the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium, where the same brand of beer costs $17 for the same-size can at Sunday’s game between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.

Other items at the concession stands on Super Bowl Sunday came with similar sticker shock:

►$12 for a jumbo hot dog

►$7 for a 20-ounce fountain soda

►And $55 for a small Los Angeles Rams T-shirt

SoFi Stadium had the most expensive hot dogs and beer in the NFL in 2021, according to Team Marketing Report’s NFL Fan Cost Index for 2021.

— Brent Schotenboer

Super Bowl 56 uniforms: Bengals wearing black, Rams in white

As the home team in Super Bowl 56 – despite playing at the Rams’ home, Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium – the Cincinnati Bengals are wearing their black jersey, white pants with orange stripes. And orange socks.

The black jersey is part of the Bengals’ standard uniform when they play at Paul Brown Stadium. They’ve worn it with white pants and black pants.

The Rams are wearing their white jerseys with blue numerals. And yellow pants.

Super Bowl squares are a standard pregame ritual

With football’s biggest day of the year comes parties, fandom, betting, and – of course – Super Bowl squares.

If you’re looking for a refresher on how to play this fun and easy party game, check out our primer on how to set up your own game. We also have some insight into exactly which squares provide the best odds to pay out. (Hint: avoid the 2s and 5s if possible!.)

Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. no longer the villain

Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

LOS ANGELES – As Odell Beckham Jr. takes aim at his first championship ring, it’s jarring to think he’s no better than the third-best wide receiver playing in Super Bowl 56 – at least based on how the 2021 season unfolded.

Yet the likes of Los Angeles Rams Offensive Player of the Year Cooper Kupp and Cincinnati Bengals Offensive Rookie of the Year Ja’Marr Chase are a long way from approaching the still-dynamic legacy OBJ has somehow crafted in just eight NFL seasons.

It was apparent this week that there’s a real peace about Beckham, 29, who projected striking self-awareness while also appearing fully cognizant of his lofty place in the league’s pantheon.

“Knowing that responsibility that I carry to set a standard, to know that some of them look up to me, is the reason why I feel like I’m how I am now instead of the 23-year-old me,” Beckham says. “You’ve got to go through things to grow through things.”

— Nate Davis

Joe Burrow unleashes his inner tiger en route to stadium

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was looking sharp as he boarded the bus with his team ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl 56 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, wearing a tiger-striped, gray-and-black suit with a black hat.

NFL Network co-host Rich Eisen compared Burrow’s pregame hat to that of Walter White’s alter ego from “Breaking Bad.”

The Bengals also shared video of Burrow’s locker as they arrived at SoFi Stadium.

— Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer

