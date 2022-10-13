Rams head coach Sean McVay teases new offer after Odell Beckham Jr. tweets

OBJ knows his worth, and the power of social media.

Since becoming a Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl champion, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has welcomed a son, rehabbed a torn ACL and enjoyed what can only be described as an NFL free agency tour. Now, he has a message for the Rams.

While the wide receiver can’t sign anywhere until he is healthy enough to pass a physical, Beckham is reportedly looking to make a November return to the field. Until then, he has taken to social media to clear up misconceptions about his free agency.

Beckham seemingly revealed his top five teams Oct. 6, in an exchange with ESPN analyst Marcus Spears.

It seems he hopes to land with the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, or return to the Rams.

Wednesday, a tweet claimed the free agent was spotted at a Buffalo airport, to which a fan responded the team didn’t need him. This triggered a flurry of responses from Beckham, reminding fans that “LA did last year.” He responded to some other fans to shed some light on where he stands with the Rams, tweeting “LA knows where I wanted to be… but they didn’t offer me… anything!” He went on to call the offer he received from his former team “the lowest of low offers” in a separate tweet.

Rams head coach Sean McVay responded to those tweets during post-practice media availability. He said that the low offer was “not the last one (offer) that will come from us” and sent one more message:

“He knows how we feel about him. We’ve got a little bit of time, but love Odell. Nothing but good things coming from me.”

Odell Beckham Jr. might see a more attractive offer from Rams head coach Sean McVay soon. (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

This won’t be the first time strategic social media messaging has played a role in Beckham’s career.

Last year, he finessed an early November release from the Browns after his father used social media to lay into former Brown quarterback Baker Mayfield.

That time, the Rams beat out various interested teams to close with Beckham. A repeat of that scenario this year could be the perfect ending to an eventful free agency story for Beckham.