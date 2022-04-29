Rams coach Sean McVay, GM Les Snead have laugh at Patriots’ first-round pick

Oh, boy…

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is not going to like this one at all. Not one bit.

Therefore, Buffalo Bills fans will love it.

Everyone likes an underdog, but that doesn’t mean they need to be a first-round pick. The Patriots didn’t get that memo, and they selected offensive lineman Cole Strange out of Chattanooga with their lone Round 1 selection at No. 29.

The Los Angeles Rams are used to being pretty comfy on the opening night of the draft. They rarely select as they often trade away their first pick.

Still, Los Angeles head coach Sean McVay and general manger Les Snead will talk to the media. They did so when the Patriots made their pick.

They saw it happen during their press conference, and with the cameras on them, legitimately laughed at it. McVay even commented that the Rams had interest in him… at their top pick at No. 104 overall…

Bills Mafia must simply watch the video and appreciate the McVay and Snead reactions:

