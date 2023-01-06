Rams coach Sean McVay calls TV interest ‘flattering,’ but insists he’s not ready to make the jump

Sean McVay isn’t leaving the Los Angeles Rams for a television job.

At least, not immediately.

McVay, ahead of the Rams’ season finale this weekend against the Seattle Seahawks, again shot down rumors that he is interested in joining a TV network as an NFL analyst next season.

He said the interest is “flattering,” but “I want to be here right now, focus on that and that’s where I’m at.”

McVay, who led the Rams to a Super Bowl win last season, is still open to that job in the future.

“[I haven’t] run away from the fact that down the line, or whenever that is, that’s something I’ve been interested in,” he said, via ESPN.

McVay’s comments are similar to what he said after the team’s win at Super Bowl LVI. Shortly after the game, he responded with “We’ll see,” when asked if he’d return to coach the team the following season. He later signed an extension to remain with the team through the 2026 season.

McVay is wrapping up his sixth season leading the Rams, which was his first head coaching job in the league. The Rams are just 5-11 headed into Sunday and have lost eight of their last 10 games. The playoffs are out of reach, and McVay will finish with a losing record for the first time in his career.

There’s little doubt that McVay could land a high-profile analyst job if he wanted it. And it’d be far less time-consuming than the gig he has now.

The 36-year-old, however, been very open about wanting to pursue other things both professionally and personally. But for now, he said he’s not questioning wanting to coach.

“I don’t know if you necessarily look at it like that as much as just … I am going to be open and honest about the things because you care so much,” McVay said, via ESPN. “And it’s being able to be honest with those things.

“I think that acknowledgement helps me work through it. It doesn’t mean that it changes the passion and the love that you have for it.”