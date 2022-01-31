Rams’ Andrew Whitworth calls out former 49er Joe Staley for trolling his wife

One current NFL offensive lineman has some beef with a former one – and one from the team he just beat to make it to Super Bowl 56.

Los Angeles Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth posted a message to his verified Instagram account that called out former 49ers left tackle Joe Staley for making fun of Whitworth’s wife earlier in the week.

Melissa Whitworth had posted a message to her Twitter account Jan. 23 asking Rams fans who were interested in selling their tickets to the NFC championship game to not sell them to 49ers fans.

Staley then responded to Melissa Whitworth’s tweet essentially copying the text she used, but changing the final few words.

After the Rams toppled the 49ers 20-17 on Sunday to advance to face the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56, Andrew Whitworth responded to Staley’s slight.

“My guys who have played the @nfl game. Been in the trenches. Could you imagine trying to troll another players wife,” Whitworth posted Monday. “When you not even a player anymore? Having 49ers fans troll her all week. Sending her nasty crap. (Used) to respect this guy.

“This ain’t it! Could you imagine being an elite player to only become a fan who try’s to troll women or significant others of players. Life comes as at you fast! I’m who I am because this would never be me. I respect the game. The men who come after me and before me. Would never disrespect regardless of my cheerleader feelings. My children even know better than this. But that’s why I’m me. And he’s him!”

After Staley posted his tweet, some 49ers fans posted negative messages directed at Melissa Whitworth, some of which she responded to.

Given how well the 49ers fan base travels, especially in California, there was a concern that there would be a strong San Francisco presence in SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, where the Rams play. Indeed, that turned out to be the case, as large swaths of red were visible in the stands at the game.

Story continues

Staley, a six-time Pro Bowler and member of the Hall of Fame’s All-2010s team, played 13 seasons in the NFL, from 2007-2019, all of them with the 49ers.

Staley overlapped with Whitworth, who has been in the NFL since 2006. A two-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler.

“Embarrassing for our game,” Andrew Whitworth continued in his Instagram post. “49ers fans can say anything they want ! Y’all can buy all the tickets you want to the super bowl! I would hope a legend of the game would leave a players wife out of it. Attack the woman tough guy! I’ll address that at a later date!”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rams’ Andrew Whitworth calls out ex-49er Joe Staley for trolling wife