4 Rams players to watch vs. Vikings on Sunday

Just five months after tearing his Achilles, Cam Akers has already returned to the football field. He hasn’t played in a game yet, but he practiced with the Rams this week after being designated to return.

The Rams had a 21-day window to activate Akers after designating him to return, but they wasted no time putting him on the 53-man roster. They activated him on Saturday, a nice Christmas present for the second-year running back.

Sean McVay said he won’t play this week and it’s unclear when he’ll actually take the field in a game, but simply activating him with three weeks left in the regular season is actually a classy move by the Rams.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, they activated him now because a player needs to be on the active roster for three games to receive pension credit.

Akers is likely to contribute in the postseason, but it remains to be seen if he’ll play at all in the regular season. With Sony Michel running well and Darrell Henderson Jr. now healthy, the Rams are in good shape in the backfield, so there’s no need to rush him back.

But if Akers can play the way he did last postseason again this year, he’ll be a huge boost to the Rams offense. He rushed for 221 yards on 46 carries in two postseason games last year, emerging as a stud in Los Angeles.

