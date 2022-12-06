Ramos hits hat-trick in last-16 rout

Goncalo Ramos celebrates/Ronaldo replacement Ramos hits hat-trick as rampant Portugal march on – latest reaction – GETTY IMAGES

So, now we know. It is not just Manchester United who are better without Cristiano Ronaldo – and it certainly helps to state that when his replacement, Goncalo Ramos, scores a hat-trick, the first of the World Cup, and on his first start.

Portugal were completely liberated, playing by far their best football of the tournament as they overwhelmed Switzerland to set up a quarter-final against Morocco.

As ever, all eyes were on Ronaldo, and while it was a brave decision by coach Fernando Santos to drop him, it was – as with what has happened at United where the striker’s contract has been ripped up after his unconscionable behaviour – the right one.

Where does this leave Ronaldo? It should, despite the circus, mean he remains on the bench. Without him Portugal were fluid, energetic and played as a team with Joao Felix taking the baton as their creator while Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva were freer.

It will be fascinating to see how Ronaldo, with his 195 caps and his 118 goals and, above all, his overarching ego, reacts. Portugal probably felt like his haven after the turmoil at United, but now he has been left out by his country as well. What an amazing fall, and especially as Ronaldo, a free agent, had hoped to use this World Cup to find himself a Champions League club, as unlikely as that seems.

The attention will remain on the 37-year-old. As the teams emerged for kick-off, the lenses of virtually every photographer were trained on the Portugal bench, where he sat, ignoring the players walking onto the pitch.

When the national anthems played and the big screens cut to Ronaldo, there was a huge cheer.

He had been dropped because Santos “really didn’t like” Ronaldo’s petulant reaction to being substituted in the defeat to South Korea. But, equally, he has been playing poorly, and rather than dragging Portugal through, as he has done so many times, he has been holding them back. Still, it was a shock to see him listed among the substitutes for such a big game.

The last time Portugal started without Ronaldo in a major tournament knockout tie was the semi-final of Euro 2000.

With the score at 4-1, there were chants of “Ronaldo” around the stadium in the hope that he would be brought on – which was followed by boos as he failed to budge. It felt like he was being treated like some kind of tribute act before he finally replaced Felix at 5-1.

The fans were involved before that. A Mexican wave began as early as the 16th minute, which was more a reflection of how cagey the game had started rather than some kind of over-exuberance. But just as it was about to complete its first lap, it was interrupted by an almighty roar. Portugal had scored. And it was Ramos, the 21-year-old from Benfica, who claimed it with the kind of strike that Ronaldo would have executed in his prime. There was power, accuracy and opportunism as the centre-forward collected the ball from Felix and lashed a brutal left-foot shot from a tight angle that squeezed between goalkeeper Yann Sommer and the near post and was still rising as it hit the net.

Ramos peeled away and blew on his fingertips as if they were pistols. In the dugout? The camera did eventually cut to Ronaldo and he looked, well, he looked pensive. Hardly ecstatic, it must be said. His reaction to Portugal’s second goal, though, was rather different, with Ronaldo racing out with the other substitutes to join in the celebrations after Pepe leapt extraordinarily high to meet a corner and plant a header firmly past Sommer from the edge of the six-yard box. Maybe it was telling that Pepe, the 39-year-old warhorse recalled to the team because Danilo is out injured, is a long-time team-mate of Ronaldo for Portugal and also for Real Madrid. Cynical? Possibly.

Switzerland, normally defensively so strong, had been carved open. They had a couple of chances, but it was Portugal who should have scored again as Ramos ran onto Fernandes’ measured through ball, only for Sommer to turn away his low shot.

Ramos was not to be denied as early in the second-half he darted towards the near post and stabbed Diogo Dalot’s low cross through the legs of Sommer to end any doubt. Portugal’s attacking play was dazzling while Switzerland were collapsing and conceded again from a quick counter. There was a backheel from Otavio, a surging run from Raphael Guerreiro, an exchange of passes and a ball from Ramos to tee up Guerreiro who hammered it high.

Finally, for Switzerland, there was some response. It had been far too comfortable for Portugal, but when a corner came in, Ramos inadvertently flicked it on for Manuel Akanji to bundle home at the far post. Ramos’s final involvement made amends, with Silva picking out Felix, who weighed a pass into the path of the striker. Clear on goal, Ramos calmly dinked the ball beyond Sommer to complete an outstanding hat-trick.

Ronaldo had never scored a goal in a World Cup knock-out tie. His replacement had three in just 67 minutes. When Ronaldo did come on it was not for Ramos, and try as he might to score, it was another replacement, Rafael Leao, who did so as he cut in from the left and curled the ball inside the far post. Ronaldo could only stand and watch.

Match details

Portugal (4-3-3): Costa 7; Dalot 7, Pepe 7, Dias 7, Guerreiro 8; Otavia 7 (Vitinha , 73), Carvalho 6, Silva 7 (Neves , 81); Fernandes 7 (Leao, 88), Ramos 9 (Horta, 73), Felix 8 (Ronaldo, 73).

Goals: Ramos (17, 51, 67), Pepe (33), Guerreiro (55), Leao (90+2).

Substitutes not used: Patrício, Palhinha, Andre Silva, Sa, Mario, Cancelo, Nunes, Antonio Silva.

Switzerland (4-2-3-1): Sommer 5; Fernandes 5, Schar 4 (Coemert, 46), Akanji 5, Rodriguez 5; Freuler 4 (Zakaria, 54), Xhaka 4; Shaqiri 6, Sow 4 (Seferovic, 54), Vargas 4 (Okafor, 66); Embolo 6 (Ashari, 89).

Goal: Akanji (58).

Booked: Schar, Coemert.

Substitutes not used: Elvedi, Steffen, Omlin, Aebischer, Fassnacht, Frei, Kobel, Kohn, Rieder.

Referee: Cesar Ramos (Mexico).

Attendance: 83,720.

Analysis: Pepe belies his years with talismanic performance

By Jeremy Wilson, in Lusail

The golden oldies were not all at risk of extinction in Qatar on Tuesday night.

While Cristiano Ronaldo was being forced to face up to the fact that his days as a first-choice international as well as elite club striker are coming to an end, an old friend was proving that unlikely encores are at least still possible.

Fernando Santos, the Portugal manager, had described Pepe as “a monster” when he announced he would be recalled to the starting team for the second group game against Uruguay and the former Real Madrid bad-boy has since done nothing to disprove that description.

Strong in the tackle, smart in his positioning and as intimidating as ever simply to look at, Pepe even marked his 133rd Portugal cap here with a rare goal to become the oldest defender in World Cup history to score. It was Pepe’s first international goal for more than four years and, with his 40th birthday looming in February, he is now also the second oldest outfielder to start any World Cup game behind only Cameroon’s Roger Milla.

Pepe’s chance has followed a mystery injury that has left Danilo Pereira with three broken ribs and, while his good form should surprise nobody following excellent performances for Porto in recent years, one suspects that his most important role yet for Portugal will actually be between now and Saturday’s quarter-final against Morocco.

Santos had made the biggest decision of his career in dropping Ronaldo for this match and he now needs Pepe – easily his next most authoritative dressing-room figure – to help guide a delicate internal squad dynamic to ensure that team spirit is not adversely impacted.

Few can seriously question the wisdom of Santis’s decision, but it was still noticeable that Ronaldo was down the tunnel before most of his team-mates following the final whistle. Pepe, by contrast, lingered for a good 10 minutes both to share his delight with the Portugal fans and simply sign copious numbers of autographs.

Although it cannot have been easy for Ronaldo to share the wider undiluted joy at his direct replacement Goncalo Ramos scoring a hat-trick, he did look genuinely thrilled when Pepe, a player with whom he has shared so much for club and country, rose to head Portugal into a 2-0 lead.

With Pepe generating such height in his leap and then hovering in the air to deadly effect, it was a finish that belied his years and was genuinely reminiscent of Ronaldo in his pomp.

After first leaving Madrid for Besiktas in 2017, Pepe has spent the past four years back at Porto, winning two more league titles to add to those he first won way back in 2006 and 2007.

He looks physically just as fit as ever and, in the selfless way that he always puts team success before personal glory, will be a crucial example to the entire group over the coming days.

Little gestures can assume huge influence and it was noticeable when Ronaldo did finally come on after 73 minutes that Pepe made a point of ensuring that he was immediately handed back the captain’s armband.

Pepe and Ronaldo had actually first trained together when they were teenagers at Sporting Lisbon in 2002 and, after 15 trophies during almost a decade together at Real Madrid, they rarely leave one another’s side during training at Portugal.

At a combined age of 76, they had both arrived in Qatar knowing that this was realistically their last chance to win the one remaining major trophy in football that has eluded them. Ronaldo had started in the team and scored in the opening game against Ghana while Pepe was on the bench. That expected script has now taken a decisively different twist and Ronaldo looks destined for the role of bit-part extra.

Pepe, though, is Ronaldo’s best and most influential friend in the group. And, if he can persuade the country’s greatest ever player to positively accept his new status in the team, Portugal really will take some stopping.

Entertainment value

Cristiano Ronaldo looked to be off down the tunnel quickly at full time

Most of his team-mates were still celebrating on the pitch.

Goalscoring hero Goncalo Ramos said after the match: “Cristiano Ronaldo talks to me and everyone in the team. He’s our leader and always tries to help.”

Ian Wright on why Ronaldo should embrace his role

Cristiano Ronaldo can look at his team and think from back to front, that’s a team that can easily go all the way. And he can still contribute to the team without having to do so much. He could still end up scoring the winner for them in the final.

Here is Leao’s goal, Portugal’s sixth

09:12 PM

What a night for Ramos

09:04 PM

Neville on Ronaldo

Ronaldo celebrated like crazy for the first two goals. I’ve given him some criticism for sulking but that wasn’t the case.

Gary Neville after the game

The tournament is bubbling now with Brazil’s performance last night, Portugal tonight, France and England. It wasn’t just Ronaldo tonight, Santos left out Neves and Cancelo but was rewarded with great team performance. They were outstanding tonight Portugal.

The line-up for the quarter-finals has now taken shape.

Brazil vs Croatia

Holland vs Argentina

Portugal vs Morocco

England vs France

Use our predictor tool and see who you fancy to go all the way.

FT: Portugal 6 Switzerland 1

An exhibition of attacking football from Portugal, who took full advantage of Switzerland’s tactical and technical mistakes. A strong response to Brazil’s win last night that confirms their status as World Cup contenders, unaffected by the Ronaldo saga.

A very un-Swiss like performance who unexpectedly changed to a back three are left themselves too open; foolishly cavalier at times. How they must be wishing they were boring again.

Portugal were always going to win a talent contest in an open game.

GOOOOAAALLL! Leao puts his stamp on the evening

Portugal have six, and it is another stylish finish. If Leao comes to the party in this tournament, Portugal will be difficult to live with. The winger drives down the left, cuts inside Akanji and Xhaka and bends a shot into the far corner. Sommer rooted, might be some questions about why he didn’t dive. Looked wrong-footed.

08:49 PM

89 minutes

After the body blow of losing Gabriel Jesus for potentially three months after knee surgery, Arsenal fans will be pleased to see Granit Xhaka coming home safe and sound (although he can’t play at centre-forward).

Just the four added minutes for Switzerland to endure. The perfect night for Portugal and Santos.

86 minutes

Ronaldo looked to be ghosting in behind the Switzerland defence there but Comert hooked the ball away from him. Bruno Fernandes’ work is done with Leao replacing him. What a collection of attacking talent Santos has in this squad.

84 minutes

Ronaldo fires the ball past Sommer but the flag goes up for offside. He was three yards off, not semi-automated technology necessary for that one.

08:42 PM

Xhaka glances over the bar from a near-post corner, and Bernardo Silva departs to a great ovation. What a magical player he is, shifting from deep to high midfield depending on what his team needs and constantly getting them out of tight spots.

78 minutes

Shaqiri still full of forward running for Switzerland, but there is nothing he and Embolo could have done to stem the tide in this match. Switzerland’s defensive system has been picked off and they have been out-numbered in midfield.

08:36 PM

Much excitement in the crowd as Ronaldo stands over a free-kick from 35 yards, but he blasts it into the wall. Fernandes with some lovely skill in his own half, but I’m not sure Carvalho appreciated it, shovelling the ball back to the goalkeeper.

08:34 PM

Right then, here comes Ronaldo from the bench alongside Vitinha and Horta.

Pepe hands Ronaldo the armband before he comes on, to a deafening roar from the fans.

The players coming off are Felix, Goncalo Ramos and Otavio. A night that hat-trick Ramos will never forget.

69 minutes

Portugal are playing champagne football – Port or Madeira football does not have quite the same wring to it – with Fernandes pinging a diagonal out to Felix on the left who tried to volley a cross to Ramos. They are enjoying themselves out there.

GOOOAAALLL! Ramos seals his hat-trick

It is another sumptuous finish as he waits for Sommer to go down before lifting it over the goalkeeper. More poor Swiss defending but a dream night for Ramos, who in case you missed it is a 21-year-old starting ahead of Cristiano Ronalod tonight. That’s his third and Portugal’s fifth.

62 minutes

Switzerland applying some pressure, although talk of an incredible comeback is surely premature. Shaqiri penalised for a push. The Portugal crowd inside the stadium are calling for Ronaldo.

62 minutes

59 minutes

So as you were at half time, Portugal with a three-goal lead. The half-time substitute Comert has just been booked. Switzerland have been called a boring team at past tournaments, but they have brought goals at both ends in their last few games. And they have won another corner! But this time Dias heads clear.

GOOOOAAALL! Switzerland have scored

Akanji taps into an empty net after a Portuguese head flicked on a Swiss corner at the near post. That adds a degree of respectability to the scoreline, at least.

GOOOOOAAALL! Portugal have four

Switzerland caught well out of shape again, with Otavio taking Fernandes out of the game with a flick around the corner. Portugal had a four on two as they ran towards the box, and Guerreiro finished high into the roof of the net. This is a rout.

55 minutes

A couple of Swiss changes: Seferovic and Zakaria on, for Sow and Freuler. Given how Switzerland have been over-run in midfield it is perhaps surprising Zakaria was not on earlier. Embolo smashes into Dias out of frustration.

53 minutes

Switzerland need to stem the bleeding here, this is turning into a nightmare. Bruno Fernandes is not happy with Felix for taking on a shot across goal when there were numbers in the box. Fernandes delivers the corner and Pepe wins the header, but Switzerland clear.

08:11 PM

That is game over, and even Ronaldo is laughing on the touchline. Dalot gets down the right and whips a low cross to the near post which creeps beyond Vargas. Ramos got across the near post like all good strikers are told to do, and his flick squeezed past Sommer. What a night for the 21-year-old Portugal striker.

49 minutes

Switzerland just about manage to deal with a corner at the back post. Ronaldo is out warming up on the touchline, whether that is to attract the attention of Santos we are not sure.

Portugal on the attack again, with Fernandes moving past Freuler all too easily.

47 minutes

Sommer just about gets enough on his pass out to the Swiss right-back Fernandes. Carvalho looks for the run of Bernardo Silva but Comert gets across to complete his first piece of defending since coming on a sub.

Breel Embolo has been the pick of the Swiss players tonight:

We’re back under way

Switzerland get us started as they look for a way back into this.

08:04 PM

Swiss change at the break

Cömert has replaced Schar in defence, and it looks like they are playing with a back four now.

Player ratings

Who has thrived for Portugal in Ronaldo’s absence?

FT: Portugal 2 Switzerland 0

Without doubt Portugal’s best 45 minutes of the tournament, and they did it with Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench. On that evidence, he might struggle to get off it.

Switzerland made a reasonable start, there was little in the game before Goncalo Ramos’ goal, but have been out-classed since despite Embolo carrying the fight.

Their change of system has not worked at all, far too easy for Portugal to find space. They need to switch to a back four.

47 minutes

Portugal have another corner, with Switzerland still not looking comfortable as a defensive unit. Portugal take this one short and are keeping it patiently before Guerreiro slashes over the bar with wild shot from distance.

45 minutes

That was beautiful glide forward from Felix, taking the ball from inside his own half into the final third, but things rather congested around Bruno Fernandes at the end of the move.

There will be FOUR minutes of added time.

43 minutes

Good save from Sommer to stop Ramos from finishing this as a contest! Schar booked for a late tackle in the build up, but Switzerland’s back three was all at sea again. Ramos was through in the left channel, and tried to measure his left-footed finish but Sommer got down to tip it around the post.

41 minutes

Bruno Fernandes puts his hand up to apologise from a mis-hit cross from the right for Portugal. Swizterland then play some really nice football to work the ball all the way out to Vargas on the left but his cross was poor.

38 minutes

Decent chance for Switzerland! They worked the ball out to Fernandes wide right, and Costa rather flapped at his low cross, but was alive to get a palm on Freuler’s header on the follow up. A goal before half time for Switzerland changes the complexion of this game.

35 minutes

Portugal manager Fernando Santos will be feeling pretty good about things just now. Will he give Ronaldo minutes from the bench in the second half or leave him be to ram the point home?

Switzerland need to change shape and go back to what they know.

GOOOOAAALLL! Pepe buries the header

An emphatic header from the 39-year-old. He got in between Akanji and Schar to attack the delivery and powered the header into the bottom corner. A long way back for Switzerland now.

32 minutes

That was a wicked cross in from Felix, and Rodriguez’s defensive header flashed wide of his own goal. Corner for Portugal.

29 minutes

“A different vibe, a different energy about this Portugal team,” says Clive Tyldesley on the absence of Ronaldo.

Embolo then bullies Ruben Dias and drives Switzerland forward, winning a free-kick. The Monaco striker has been outstanding in this tournament. Must be close to 40 yards out, right of centre.

Shaqiri took a surprise shot and caught it well, with Costa tipping behind for a corner. Cleared by Fernandes at the near post.

26 minutes

Switzerland are gaining some territory, particularly through Vargas on their left. Portugal have defended their box well when required though. Ramos has shown some lovely touches since his goal.

Goncalo Ramos the man of the moment

23 minutes

Guerreiro has caused Fernandes real problems with his forward bursts, I’m not sure the Swiss player is a natural wing-back. Murat Yakin might need to think about a tweak of system, because Portugal’s playmakers are finding space around an over-worked midfield two of Xhaka and Freueler. And to make matters worse, Schar is down for Switzerland.

20 minutes

The power in that left-footed strike from Ramos was devastating, shades of Robin van Persie at his best. Portugal now playing with their tails up, Switzerland having problems defending their right flank, and Otavia sees a shot saved by Sommer.

GOOOAAAALLL! Ramos gives Portugal the lead with a scorching hit

The 21-year-old preferred to Ronaldo has produced one of the finishes of the tournament. Questions could be asked of why Schar let the striker turn in the box, but it a tight-ish angle and on Ramos’ left peg. The forward who only made his Portugal debut a few games ago, fires a shot off the top of the post into the roof of the net. Sommer no chance.

17 minutes

That was Portugal’s best piece of play so far, and it was a lovely first touch from Bernardo Silva to open things up in the box. Rodriguez was in the right place to clear his low cross.

15 minutes

Portugal starting to dictate possession, they should have numerical advantage in midfield against this Swiss system. Pepe brings the ball out and whips and ball across the area, easily dealt with.

Superb centre-forward play from Embolo to set the Swiss off on the attack but Dalot gets across to defend against Vargas.

12 minutes

Portugal try to clip a ball in behind for Dalot who had run off Vargas, but Switzerland left-back Rodriguez did well to cover. Looks like a change of system for Switzerland tonight, with Rodriguez on the left of a back three, and Vargas and Fernandes as wing-backs.

Jeremy Wilson’s view 10 minutes in…

Great cheer goes up during the Portugal national anthem when the benched Cristiano Ronaldo’s face appeared on the stadium big screen. Extraordinary also to see the mass of photographers – and about 95% of the lenses aimed in the direction of the Portugal dugout rather than the players out on the pitch. Huge night for Goncalo Ramos, the 21-year-old Benfica striker who has been brought into the team to play as the main central striker in place of Ronaldo. He’s already pressing rather more off the ball.

8 minutes

Switzerland will be quite happy with how they have settled so far, the game is being played at quite a serene pass. Portugal are not the most physical team in the tournament and do not really press from the front. Switzerland able to knock the ball around quite comfortably, with Akanji striding out with the ball.

6 minutes

Switzerland have an early corner after good work from Embolo. Taken short and then crossed in towards Schar in the box, before Otavia wins Portugal a foul on the edge of the box. Switzerland are looking to press with two forwards and an attacking midfielder behind them in a triangle, which is pretty aggressive.

4 minutes

Now Embolo is down after a challenge with Dias near the touchline, claiming he was caught in the chops by the right arm of the defender. There was some contact, but it was no bent elbow from the Man City man. The Switzerland striker is back on his feet and able to continue.

2 minutes

An early loose pass from Embolo has he dropped back into midfield. Portugal ping the ball out to Guerreiro, it was a fabulous diagonal pass from Pepe, but Fernandes could not gather Felix’s pass into the penalty area.

KICK OFF!

Portugal get us under way.

Jason Burt: Photographers crowding the Portugal bench

Virtually every photographer has a camera pointing at Cristiano Ronaldo, ignoring the Portugal and Switzerland teams as they come out. He is sitting in the dug-out and there was a huge cheer as the giant screens inside the Lusail Iconic Stadium showed him singing the Portuguese national anthem. Feels strange to watch Portugal with Ronaldo dropped even though it looks like the right call. An awful lot of ‘Ronaldo tourists’ inside the stadium which, again, is far from full.

The players are on their way out

Time for the anthems, as Ronaldo takes his place on the bench. Switzerland flew out of the traps against Serbia, will they look to do the same and take advantage of any uncertainty in the Portugal ranks?

The Shaq attack

Xherdan Shaqiri appears in his 112th game for Switzerland tonight equaling the tallying of Alain Geiger. Only Heinz Herrmann played more games for Switzerland (118 appearances)

The warm-ups are in full-swing

Telegraph columnist Jamie Carragher reacts

Ronaldo sits out for the first time in 14 years

06:27 PM

How do you think today’s game will finish?

ITV pundits share their thoughts on Ronaldo

Gary Neville

It wouldn’t surprise me if Ronaldo comes on and scores the winner but the petulance and sulking has to stop. He is one of the all time great players but in the short term he has to do better.

Ian Wright

As great as he is, it’s a team game. He’s not playing well, the last few years. It’s not ending well, and it seems to be that he is not enjoying it. It’s a sad situation.

Lineker stunned

06:14 PM

‘Humiliation’ for Ronaldo

The international reaction to Ronaldo’s demotion to the bench has been swift and brutal. German outlet Bild has called it “a humiliation” while, even as they reel from Spain’s last-16 defeat to Morocco, Marca’s assessment is similarly unflinching: “Fernando Santos’ punishment of Cristiano Ronaldo is already a reality.”

‘Big call by Fernando Santos’

06:01 PM

Destined for the bench

05:59 PM

05:56 PM

Ronaldo dropped as Portugal begin their knockout campaign

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport’s live coverage of Portugal versus Switzerland, with kick off at the Lusail Stadium at 7pm.

Cristiano Ronaldo will start on the bench in Portugal’s first knockout match of the tournament, following coach Fernando Santos’ criticism of the national talisman’s behaviour against South Korea.

Ronaldo was substituted in Portugal’s final group stage match, and was seen talking and gesturing as he made his way to the bench. Whilst Santos had initially thought Ronaldo’s reaction was directed at a South Korean opponent, review of the footage marked Ronaldo’s exit out as one of frustration in light of Santos’ decision.

In his pre-match press conference, Santos brought up the incident, saying: “I didn’t like. Not at all. I really didn’t like it.”

Ronaldo occupies a towering position in Portuguese football, and for many, might be seen as undroppable, particularly in these critical stages of the tournament.

But Santos’ decision ahead of today’s match suggests a shattering of this impression, in a show of strength which echoed Ronaldo’s former club manager, Erik ten Hag’s decision to drop Ronaldo from the matchday squad following his player’s refusal to come on as a substitute against Tottenham in October.

Ronaldo formally parted ways with Manchester United at the end of last month following an explosive interview with Piers Morgan where the Portugal player openly disparaged both the club and the manager.

The interview aired ahead of Portugal’s first match in the tournament, and threatened to cast a pall over Portugal’s preparations; instead, trouble of a difference shade has kept Ronaldo from starting for his country as he bids to challenge for one of the few trophies that has eluded him.

We will be bringing you the rest of the team news, build-up, and live reaction to Ronaldo’s dropping ahead of kick-off, so make sure to stay tuned.