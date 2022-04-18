Ramón Rodríguez To Headline ‘Will Trent’, Lifting ABC Drama Pilot’s Cast Contingency – The Hamden Journal

Ramón Rodríguez is set as the lead role of ABC’s drama pilot Will Trent pilot, which has now been officially cleared for production. He will also be a producer on the project, from 20th Television. While this is the last lead of a 2022 broadcast drama pilot to close, Rodríguez was approached about Will Trent just a couple of weeks after it had received a cast-contingent pilot order. Trent’s casting removes that contingency.

Rodríguez most recently starred opposite Aubrey Plaza and served as producer on the Hulu pilot Olga Dies Dreaming, which is not believed to be going forward.

In Will Trent, written by Liz Heldens and Dan Thomsen based on Karin Slaughter’s bestselling book series, Special Agent Will Trent (Rodríguez ) of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta’s overwhelmed foster care system. But now, determined to use his unique point of view to make sure no one is abandoned like he was, Will Trent has the highest clearance rate in the GBI.

Rodríguez’s Will Trent is a gifted agent with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. He is a loner within the law enforcement community and hides the severe dyslexia that went untreated during his traumatic childhood in foster care. But with the best clearance rate at the GBI, he could care less if people don’t like him.

Heldens and Thomsen executive produce along with Karin Slaughter.

Rodríguez’s TV series credits include Showtime’s The Affair and Netflix/Marvel’s Iron Fist and The Defenders. In features, he will next be seen starring in the horror pic Lullaby from Annabelle director John R. Leonetti. He recently starred in Disney’s The One and Only Ivan alongside Bryan Cranston. Rodríguez is repped by UTA and Silver Lining Entertainment.