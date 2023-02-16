Rami Malek To Star in Thriller ‘Amateur’ From ‘Slow Horses’ Director – The Hamden Journal

Following the success of the hit Apple series Slow Horses, director James Hawes has found his next major studio project, boarding the 20th Century thriller Amateur starring Oscar winner Rami Malek. While the project is in development, Hawes’ attachment is a good sign it is is headed in the right direction.

Gary Spinelli penned the most recent draft. Hutch Parker and Dan Wilson are producing, with Malek executive producing.

The story follows a CIA cryptographer who, after his wife is tragically killed in a London terrorist attack, demands his bosses go after them. When it becomes clear they won’t act due to conflicting internal priorities, he blackmails the agency into training him and letting him go after them himself.

While no start date has been set, Malek has been eyeing several projects as his potential next film with this being a strong contender now that a director is attached. He recently wrapped production on the Christopher Nolan thriller Oppenheimer, which bows this July. He was also recently set to produce and star in the Buster Keaton limited series for Warner Bros TV. He is repped by WME and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

Hawes, only one of a handful of directors to helm multiple Black Mirror episodes, has become a much in demand director of late following the critical success of the Apple TV+ series Slow Horses. Hawes directed all six episodes of the first season and transitioned right into the drama One Life starring Helena Bonham Carter and Anthony Hopkins. Amateur completes the arc for Hawes and now puts him on the map as a rising star. He is repped by CAA and 42.