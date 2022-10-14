Raleigh shooting suspect, 15, in critical condition

Police in Raleigh, North Carolina, revealed Friday morning that the gunman who went on a deadly shooting rampage the day before, killing five people — including an off-duty cop — was a 15-year-old boy who is now in critical condition.

Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson provided the update on the investigation into the shooting spree and identified the deceased victims as officer Gabriel Torres, 29; Nicole Conners, 52; Mary Marshall, 35; Susan Karnatz, 49, and James Thompson, 16.

K-9 Officer Casey Clark was wounded during the incident but has since been treated and released from the hospital.

Another surviving victim identified as Marcille Gardner, 59, remained in critical condition.

Patterson said Torres was off-duty but on his way to work Thursday when he encountered the shooter.

Patterson did not name the 15-year-old suspect but said he was in critical condition at a hospital. The chief did not comment on a possible motive or future charges.

The incident began unfolding at around 5 p.m. when the gunman opened fire in the 6000 block of Osprey Cove Drive before running into the Neuse River Greenway in a residential area northeast of downtown.

Police closed the area and spent hours searching for the shooter before ultimately cornering him in a home off Old Milburnie Road at around 9:37 p.m. and taking him into custody.

It is unclear at this time how the 15-year-old suffered injuries requiring his hospitalization.

“We’re standing with you in this moment of unspeakable agony,” Gov. Roy Cooper said during Friday’s press conference. “No one should feel this fear in their communities. No one. As policymakers we cannot, and we will not, turn away from what has happened here.”

Thursday’s rampage was the 25th mass killing in 2022 in which the victims were fatally shot.