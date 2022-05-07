Raleigh cops fatally shoot man who threw Molotov cocktails at precinct

Cops in Raleigh, North Carolina, shot and killed a man who was throwing Molotov cocktails outside the police station Saturday, authorities said.

The incident started around 1:20 p.m. when the unidentified suspect began lighting cars on fire in the police parking lot with the incendiary weapons, officials said at a press conference.

“Commands were given to this individual to stop his actions,” Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said.

“The individual continued to throw multiple Molotov cocktails in the parking lot and eventually towards our officers who were there.”

A burned-out police vehicle is ready to be towed outside the stationhouse in Southeast Raleigh after a suspect threw Molotov cocktails. Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP

Four cops then opened fire on the man, shooting him “multiple times,” according to Patterson.

Officers moved the suspect away from two burning cars and tried to resuscitate him to no avail, police said.

Footage from the officer’s bodycams would be released pending a court order, the chief said.

Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said the suspect kept throwing “multiple Molotov cocktails” after cops confronted him. Raleigh Police Department / Facebook

The FBI was investigating the incident along with internal affairs, according to police.