Rajon Rondo to Cavaliers?

Shams Charania: The Cleveland Cavaliers are in serious talks on a deal to acquire Lakers guard Rajon Rondo, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. In wake of Ricky Rubio’s season-ending ACL injury, Cleveland has need for backcourt help and is working on the potential move.
cavs legend rajon rondo is about to be one team away from having suited up for one-third of the nba. – 6:29 PM

