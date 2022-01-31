Rajon Rondo moves past Reggie Miller and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

Rajon Rondo No. 48 in steals now

Moved ahead of Reggie Miller with 1,507 steals. He’s now 1 away from Julius Erving

CJ McCollum No. 60 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Kyrie Irving with 1,290 three-pointers. He’s now 7 away from Terry Porter

Mike Conley No. 72 in steals now

Moved ahead of TR Dunn with 1,318 steals. He’s now 4 away from Paul Millsap

Hassan Whiteside No. 81 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Al Jefferson with 1,095 blocks. He’s now 4 away from Andrew Lang

Bojan Bogdanovic No. 84 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Kirk Hinrich and Ben Gordon with 1,173 three-pointers. He’s now 5 away from Deron Williams

Carmelo Anthony No. 89 in steals now

Moved ahead of Mitch Richmond with 1,212 steals. He’s now 4 away from Jrue Holiday

Khris Middleton No. 92 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Steven Smith with 1,149 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Wesley Person

Rudy Gay No. 92 in steals now

Moved ahead of Reggie Theus with 1,207 steals. He’s now 3 away from Dirk Nowitzki

Marcus Morris No. 106 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Dana Barros with 1,092 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Jae Crowder

Jordan Clarkson No. 130 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Morris Peterson with 1,011 three-pointers. He’s now 8 away from Gordon Hayward and Isaiah Thomas

Eric Bledsoe No. 162 in steals now

Moved ahead of Tim Duncan and Mickey Johnson with 1,026 steals. He’s now 7 away from A.C. Green and Michael Cooper

Anthony Davis No. 170 in points now

Moved ahead of Eddie Jones with 14,158 points. He’s now 56 away from Blake Griffin

Terry Rozier No. 178 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Arron Afflalo with 853 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Eric Bledsoe

Mike Conley No. 186 in points now

Moved ahead of Chuck Person with 13,876 points. He’s now 13 away from Kevin Love

Nikola Vucevic No. 191 in blocks now

Story continues

Moved ahead of Olden Polynice with 652 blocks. He’s now tied with Spencer Hawes

Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 195 in points now

Moved ahead of Dave Cowens with 13,528 points. He’s now 78 away from Xavier McDaniel

Ben McLemore No. 196 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Robert Horry with 797 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Matt Bonner

Will Barton No. 208 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Jamal Mashburn with 769 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Rick Fox

Nikola Jokic No. 215 in assists now

Moved ahead of Shaquille O’Neal with 3,041 assists. He’s now 15 away from Al Horford

Karl-Anthony Towns No. 224 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Davis Bertans with 725 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from John Salmons and Steve Kerr

Austin Rivers No. 226 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Brandon Knight and Keith Bogans with 716 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Charlie Villanueva and Fred VanVleet

DeMar DeRozan No. 229 in steals now

Moved ahead of Joe Dumars with 903 steals. He’s now 4 away from Gerald Wilkins

Hassan Whiteside No. 233 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Xavier McDaniel with 5,315 rebounds. He’s now 4 away from Trevor Ariza

Doug McDermott No. 236 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Kerry Kittles, Rodney Rogers and Bobby Jackson with 695 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Dennis Schroeder

Reggie Jackson No. 246 in assists now

Moved ahead of Tyreke Evans and Jim Jackson with 2,854 assists. He’s now 4 away from Beno Udrih

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Eric Walden @tribjazz Joe Ingles’ knee injury left the Utah Jazz shaken in the midst of what would become the team’s fifth straight loss: “That took a lot out of guys, seeing him, tears in his eyes,” Mike Conley said. “You know how much this means to him.” sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 12:08 AM

Jordan Clarkson @JordanClarksons man 🙏🏽 – 11:44 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz Rudy Gay: “We had COVID, we’ve had a lot of things going on. We’re just trying to survive.” – 11:13 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah I asked Rudy Gay if it feels like they just can’t catch a break right now. “That’s exactly what it feels like. But only the strong survive.” – 11:12 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz Rudy Gay, on Joe Ingles: “It’s not even about the basketball; just having him in the locker room is good for us. He’s our guy.” – 11:11 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz Bojan Bogdanovic: “It was pretty bad to see (Joe) in pain. I hope it’s not as bad as it looks right now.” – 10:58 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan Mike Conley said the Jazz tracked down Ingles during halftime: “We found him in the X-ray room. He was in a tough state and just everybody came in there and told him we loved him, gave him a hug and told him we are going keep fighting.” – 10:38 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz Mike Conley noted it’s hard to keep your composure as a team in the immediate aftermath of an injury like that. He noted that at Joe’s age, it’s a potentially difficult injury to have to deal with, but he said he had no doubt Joe would “come back stronger.” – 10:36 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba Mike Conley: we saw Joe at halftime, he was in a bad state. We just told him to keep his head up and that we love him. – 10:35 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba Mike Conley: seeing Joe, tears in his eyes. That took a lot out of guys – 10:35 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah Jazz players saw Joe Ingles at halftime and Mike Conley said he was “in a bad state, but we told him we loved him.” – 10:33 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz Mike Conley: “Seeing Joe, that took a lot out of guys. Tears in his eyes. We know how much it means to him.” – 10:33 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan Mike Conley: “Obviously the loss hurts a lot but Joe — that took a lot out of guys. Seeing him with tears in his eyes… that’s tough.” – 10:32 PM

Serena Winters @SerenaWinters 16 year vet, Rajon Rondo had some advice for a mostly silent Cavs lockerroom (which Jarrett Allen shared):

“You can’t get too high & you can’t get too low…we got a little high beating the defending champs. Tonight we got a wake up call & dropped down to earth a little bit.” – 10:29 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz FINAL: Wolves 126, Jazz 106. Five straight losses, and 11 in 13. Finished January 4-12. Bad goes to worse with Joe Ingles’ knee injury and Quin Snyder’s positive COVID test. Bogdanovic 23p, 4r. Conley 22p, 5a. Clarkson 17p, 5a. Utah now 30-21. Next up: Nuggets at the Viv on Wed. – 10:20 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops You know, I might not be letting Mike Conley and Bojan Bogdanovic play another second of this game. – 10:10 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski The Jazz have Rudy Gay at the 5 and KAT is just working that matchup. – 9:39 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm FINAL: Nuggets 136, Bucks 100

– Antetokounmpo 29pts/9reb/2ast

– Holiday 14pts/5reb/8ast

– Middleton 9pts/5reb/7ast – 9:11 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen Wolves up 52-48 on the Jazz at the half.

Bogdanovic and Conley trying to carry Utah; Ingles’ knee injury hugely significant for the team moving forward. – 9:07 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah If Hassan would set a screen that actually gives Conley some space and separation from the defender it would be really good – 8:44 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah Mike Conley has had two pretty egregious turnovers in this game and I can’t get over how good he is. Like…that’s how good Mike Conley is. – 8:39 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz Two turnovers on Conley. Get him out of there. – 8:39 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski Khris Middleton up to seven assists for the #Bucks. – 8:39 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz End 1Q: Wolves 26, Jazz 20. Utah goes 8-21, 2-11. Struggled offensively in general, but really struggled in the Butler minutes. Mike Conley has 12p on 5-6 FGs. Some nice hustle plays from Elijah Hughes late. – 8:36 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen Jazz down 26-20 after 1Q. That last Hughes bucket was the only points by the bench. Conley is doing it all by himself at the moment, he has 12. – 8:36 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba Mike Conley has 12…..nobody else can get anything done – 8:35 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski With his first three of the game, the #Bucks Khris Middleton has passed Steve Smith (@Steve Smith) for No. 92 all-time in made threes. – 8:29 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski Khris Middleton 1-for-4 in the first half, 2 points. Bobby Portis 2-for-6, 4 points. Getting one/both of them going will be important in the second half for the #Bucks – 8:21 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz 6-0 lead for the Jazz, including 4p from Mike Conley, who’s bounced back nicely from being washed after going scoreless 1H vs. Memphis. Timeout Wolves, who are shooting 0-6. – 8:15 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm Bobby Portis opens scoring in tonight’s game with a floater on the short roll from Khris Middleton. – 7:11 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba Mike Conley, Joe Ingles, Hassan Whiteside, Bojan Bogdanovic and Royce O’Neale starting tonight

Jared Butler will be in the rotation tonight, per Alex Jensen – 6:34 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold Bulls 130, Blazers 116: FINAL. 29 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists for @CJ McCollum. 22 points, 4 rebounds for @Norman Powell. 21 points, 6 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 11 points, 7 rebounds for @Robert Covington. 11 points, 4 rebounds for @bosnianbeast27. – 5:38 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold Bulls 104, Blazers 92: end of third quarter. 22 points, 4 rebounds for @Norman Powell. 20 points, 4 rebounds/assists for @CJ McCollum. 17 points, 6 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 11 apiece for @Jusuf Nurkic and @Robert Covington. – 5:12 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold Bulls 73, Blazers 65: halftime. 17 points, 1 rebound/assist for @Norman Powell. 16 points, 4 assists for @CJ McCollum. 14 points, 4 assists for @Anfernee Simons. – 4:30 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports Big question in this game is which player will get to 30 first — McCollum or Norman Powell? #Bulls defense showing no improvement so far, but they’re only down 1 – 4:18 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU Marcus Morris to @Mirjam Swanson on Justise Winslow: “He ain’t that funny, but he’s a cool dude” 😄

Also, he’s watching AFC Championship too lol – 4:17 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson Marcus Morris Sr. says the Clippers did a great job allowing him to get away and clear his head. Says he watched every game, I was tuned in — “the resilience of this team has been on display all season.” The 35-pt comeback, “one of the best games I’ve ever watched.” – 4:14 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls Potrtland up 35-29 after 1. Blazers 7-11-3s. McCollum and Simons=17pts. Green and Vucevic each with 7. – 4:02 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports Before the Caruso injury in MIL, #Bulls were giving up 11.3 3-ptrs per game. Since then, teams have hit 12, 16, 12, 16 and now Portland went 7 for 11 in the 1stQ.

Blazers lead 35-39, could have been lot worse. McCollum leads all scorers with 9 – 4:02 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold Blazers 35, Bulls 29: end of first quarter. 9 points, 4 assists for @CJ McCollum. 8 points, 2 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 3 points, 2 rebounds/assists for @Robert Covington. POR shooting 68 percent, CHI 55 percent. – 4:02 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten Discouraging end to the trip here in ATL. The Lakers, who led by as many as 11, lose to the Hawks 129-121 and head back to L.A. with a 2-4 record in the six games, dropping the final three. Monk 33p 10r 5a; AD 27p 5r 2s; Russ 20p 12a 7r; Melo 11p; Stanley Johnson 10p – 3:24 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU Boston hit a middy out the timeout to give him 17, then next 5 possessions for both teams ended with defensive rebounds.

Commence garbage time: Clippers up 109-87 with 3:15 left. – 3:18 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU Justise Winslow is in his back-to-basket bag, Luke Kennard is polishing that invite reel for Cleveland, and Brandon Boston continues to dunk. Borrego decides it is dammit time, has already brought Melo back in, and now calls timeout with 9:20 left.

Clippers lead 93-78. – 2:58 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence Before that FT from Danilo Gallinari with 4.5 seconds left in the third after Carmelo Anthony’s tech, the Hawks hadn’t scored since the 3:20 mark.

Hawks enter the fourth quarter trailing the Lakers, 101-91. – 2:54 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter The Hawks hadn’t scored since the 3:20 mark of the 3rd Q, with LAL’s bench going on a 9-0 run.

‘Melo got hit with a technical foul with 4.5 seconds left to stop the run, but LAL take a 101-91 lead out of the period thanks to that push.

LAL still at 61.5% FG’s for the game. – 2:53 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU 7-0 run in last minute of third quarter gives Clippers an 84-76 lead entering final quarter of play here in Charlotte.

Only spark Hornets had was during their 8-0 run and whenever Melo attacked. Otherwise, very sleepy performance by a Charlotte team that dropped 158 this week. – 2:52 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU Bledsoe remains in foul trouble. – 2:47 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter Lakers shooters at the half:

– Monk 7 for 8 (19 points)

– Davis 7 for 11 (18)

– Westbrook 5 for 6 (11)

– ‘Melo 4 for 5 (9)

– THT 4 for 4 (8)

– Bradley 2 for 4 (4)

– Howard 1 for 2 (2)

(Reaves and Bazemore both 0 for 1, Johnson 0 for 0) – 2:11 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob Melo three-to-the-domes before noon dont hit the same. now my head hurts. – 1:51 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU Another one for Justise Winslow’s defensive reel: refused to get shook by Melo, swats him on drive – 1:51 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard Once upon a time, Gallinari was the centerpiece of the trade that brought Carmelo to NY.

Lots of them guarding each other at the moment. – 1:45 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU May be interesting to some:

Luke Kennard has made as many 3s with the Clippers as … Marcus Morris Sr. – 1:34 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU Eric Bledsoe is guarding Terry Rozier pic.twitter.com/eXDE729Rpg – 1:33 PM

Spencer Percy @QCHspencer The biggest advantage of having a bunch of guards that are really good defensive rebounders. Amazing stuff from ‘Melo in transition. pic.twitter.com/aXs0lu8UzZ – 1:33 PM