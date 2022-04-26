‘Raising Dion’ Canceled After Two Seasons By Netflix – The Hamden Journal

There will not be a third season of Raising Dion. Series star Sammi Haney, who played Esperanza on the Michael B. Jordan-produced superhero drama, revealed the news Tuesday on Instagram and it was confirmed by Netflix.

“Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic], Haney wrote. “Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans! Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!”

Based on the comic book by Dennis Liu, Raising Dion followed the story of Nicole (Alisha Wainwright) and her son Dion (Young) after Dion starts to manifest several mysterious, superhero-like abilities. Two years after defeating the Crooked Man (Jason Ritter), Season 2 follows Dion as he continues honing his powers with the support of his mom and Tevin (Rome Flynn), his Biona trainer who catches Nicole’s eye. After befriending new student Brayden (Griffin Robert Faulkner) – a fellow powered kid – a series of alarming events unfold, and Dion learns that danger is still looming. Navigating twists, turns, and surprise visitors, Dion and Nicole must prevail again — not just to save themselves, but the entire city of Atlanta.

Cast also included Jazmyn Simon, Ali Ahn, Gavin Munn, Aubriana Davis, Tracey Bonner and Josh Ventura.

Carol Barbee served as showrunner. Jordan and Kenny Goodman executive produced with Dennis Liu and Darren Grant — who also directde — Michael Green and Macro’s Charles D. King, Poppy Hanks and Marta Fernandez. Raising Dion was produced by Super Spring Productions.