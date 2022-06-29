Rainn Wilson Signs With Sugar23 – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Sugar23 has signed Rainn Wilson.

Wilson is an Emmy nominated and SAG Award winner who best known for his scene-stealing role as Dwight on The Office. He is currently, in production on Geography of Bliss a six-part travel docuseries in which he travels around the world to discover the happiest places on Earth. He can currently be seen in Jerry & Marge Go Large which premiered at The Tribeca Film Festival and was released on Paramount+ in June 2022. He also has AMC’s new series Dark Winds,”based on the Leaphorn & Chee book series by Tony Hillerman. The series was just given a second season renewal by the network.

Rainn is also represented by UTA, attorney Sloan, Offer, Weber and Dern and Shelter PR

Wilson joins a roster of top Sugar23 talent that includes Keanu Reeves, Steven Soderbergh, Cary Fukunaga, Diane Lane, Leslye Headland, Rachel Bloom, Melissa Barrera, Jeremy Strong, Josh Gad and Sarah Cooper among others.