Rain welcome in the Northeast, but could lead to more flooding in Kentucky

Rounds of heavy rain will move into the Northeast this week, providing some relief from severe drought conditions that have been reported, but more rain in flood-ravaged Kentucky could slow recovery efforts.

Sunday will likely be the driest day with just a few scattered showers and storms, but that will chan g e once we begin the workweek.

This front will likely take until Thursday or Friday before it finally moves through, so pockets of heavy rain and flooding will be likely every day.

And unfortunately, it appears as though eastern Kentucky and much of central Appalachia will be in the bulls-eye for the heaviest activity.

This week, several inches of rain are expected across the eastern half of the United States, including in eastern Kentucky. The region was devastated by historic and catastrophic flooding last week, leaving at least 37 people dead.

The heaviest rain will be seen in the Ohio and Tennessee valleys, but areas in the Northeast and New England could also pick up between 1 to 2 inches of rain, with some higher amounts possible across eastern Massachusetts and northern Rhode Island.

The National Weather Service issued Flood Watches across parts of Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia and Ohio in advance of the heavy rain that is expected to impact the region.

The downpour will likely take until Thursday or Friday before it finally moves through, so pockets of heavy rain and flooding will be likely every day. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Those Flood Watches are in effect until at least 10 p.m. Sunday, according to the NWS.

Hazard, Kentucky, one of the hardest-hit areas last week, is also under the Flood Watch.