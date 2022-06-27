Rain stops play as Cameron Norrie romps to first set

wimbledon 2022 today matches live score highlights novak djokovic – REUTERS

12:51 PM

The view from the fans via my colleague India McTaggart

Dave Sullivan, 60, sells lorry trailers, from Derby:

We’ve camped since 6pm yesterday – it’s my ninth time and mum’s eighth time, she’s 85. We’ve upgraded the tent over the years and the camp beds, air beds, seats. We’ve done this for years so we pay 100 quid for a couple of days to park our car on somebody’s drive, we know the guy. This is the furthest forward in the queue we’ve ever been (76 and 77 in the queue). We’ve always loved Wimbledon.

Pam, 85, retired post office worker, from Leicester:

It’s just a good experience, everybody is just in good spirits and I suppose in old British style no one queue jumps, everyone respects the queue. But you can’t easily anyway, they are constantly checking your numbers. There’s no point trying to queue jump, we saw someone trying to get in through the gate earlier and they said ‘no, you’re going to have to wait until all of them get in’

12:45 PM

Good news!

The covers are coming off on the outside courts and we are primed for 1pm resumption.

12:41 PM

The Centre Court roof is closed

Just popped onto Centre Court and the roof is closed. The sun is starting to shine which means the roof could open up in time for Novak Djokovic’s match.

Plenty of spectators soaking in the atmosphere on Centre!

Wimbledon – TELEGRAPH

12:29 PM

Still no play…

I’ve been outside in my role of journalist/weatherman today and I can confirm it is no longer raining.

But according to Wimbledon, there will be no play till 1pm at least.

12:21 PM

The view from the fans via my colleague India McTaggart

Antoinette Lynch, an accountant, said she travelled from Ireland to come to The Championships.

The 56-year-old told The Telegraph: “I arrived on Saturday into Gatwick and I stayed there overnight before coming to Wimbledon on Sunday morning. I’ve been coming for years, maybe ten years.

Story continues

“This year I would like to see Tsitsipas and Berrettini. I’ve seen Tsitsipas but I would like to see him again, and Nadal.”

She said that “at this stage of the pandemic” she did not have a strong opinion against the AELTC letting Djokovic play, since all restrictions have been lifted.

However, when it came to banning Russian players from the tournament, she said: “I’m a little bit torn on that one really, I think they should have let them play.

“They’re not going to arrive with guns in their bags, it’s their profession, they should have been allowed to play.”

12:12 PM

No play before 12:30 on all outside courts

At least another 20 minutes without play. The rain is starting to ease up but not enough for the umbrellas to be put away by fans just yet.

12:07 PM

Raducanu practise cancelled

Due to the rain, Raducanu’s 12pm practise session has been unsurprisingly cancelled. Unclear at this stage if she will try and find an indoor court to get ready for her match.

12:02 PM

My colleague Molly McElwee captured Emma Raducanu warming up before the rain

Wimbledon – TELEGRAPH

Wimbledon – TELEGRAPH

11:55 AM

Play suspended

As I was saying, the rain has arrived and quite heavily in fact. Could be quite a delay.

People are huddled under Centre Court trying to keep dry!

Wimbledon – TELEGRAPH

11:43 AM

It’s raining!

As mentioned in my previous post, it is defintely raining now. Expecting play to stop on the outside courts at moment.

If you are coming to Wimbledon today and hoping to get on the main show courts, the image below will be of interest to you.

Wimbledon – TELEGRAPH

Apparently the resale queue opens at 3pm. There’s three people in there already.

11:36 AM

Norrie 6-0 Andujar

I’m on Henman Hill and there is warm applause as the British No 1 claims the opening set in emphatic style.

The Hill hasn’t filled up much. But the grass is looking lush. I am starting to feel some raindrops so we could get a rain delay soon.

Wimbledon – TELEGRAPH

11:16 AM

Norrie 1-0 Andujar

Ideal start for the British No 1 as he holds to 30. It is overcast conditions at Wimbledon with rain forecast at stages today.

11:08 AM

Here we go!

I’m on Court 2 as Cameron Norrie strides onto court for his match with Pablo Andujar of Spain.

A sparse crowd at the moment but it is beginning to fill up.

10:51 AM

Farewell Sue Barker

You may have read that this year’s Wimbledon will be the last for Sue Barker with the BBC.

She has been the face of Wimbledon TV for 30 years and will be greatly missed.

Jim White pays tribute, calling her the ‘master of her trade’, here.

10:31 AM

Will any of these be lifting the Wimbledon title?

10:17 AM

No Russian or Belarusian players at Wimbledon

AELTC Chairman Chief Executive Sally Bolton has once again defended the decision by Wimbledon to ban Russian and Belarusian players from the tournament.

The likes of Daniil Medvedev, the reigning US Open men’s singles champion, and Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, are not at Wimbledon and there has been no signal from Government that ministers have shifted their position since telling governing bodies to make Vladimir Putin “a sporting pariah”.

What I would say is that the decision we took was very difficult, we thought long and hard about it and took our time to consider our options. In light of the government guidance, we felt that banning Russian and Belarusian athletes was the only viable option for us this year. We accept that other views vary and people are entitled to their opinion. We’re deeply disappointed about the response of the ATP and WTA. It does punish players across the board and is disproportionate in the situation we found ourselves in and in the global circumstances. When you look at the draw and the paltyers here competing, I think that speaks for itself In terms of the relationships, we continue to work with all partners across the sport- with our grand slam colleagues and with the tours. While we made the difficult decision, there’s an understanding that we found ourselves in challenging circumstances with government guidance and we worked our way through that and those relationships remain in tact The decision we’ve taken is for this year’s championships only. A year is a long time and it’s far too early to comment on what will happen next year

wimbledon 2022 today matches live score highlights novak djokovic – PA

wimbledon 2022 today matches live score highlights novak djokovic – SHUTTERSTOCK

10:05 AM

Play begins in less than an hour!

wimbledon 2022 today matches live score highlights novak djokovic – PA

wimbledon 2022 today matches live score highlights novak djokovic – REUTERS

wimbledon 2022 today matches live score highlights novak djokovic – REUTERS

10:00 AM

Monday’s order of play cont…

Court 7

11:00: (29) Anhelina Kalinina (Ukr) v Anna Bondar (Hun), Alejandro Tabilo (Chi) v Laslo Djere (Ser), (32) Oscar Otte (Ger) v Peter Gojowczyk (Ger)

Court 8

11:00: Maximilian Marterer (Ger) v Aljaz Bedene (Slo), Aleksandra Krunic (Ser) v (26) Sorana Cirstea (Rom), Daniel Altmaier (Ger) v Mikael Ymer (Swe), Daria Saville (Aus) v Viktoriya Tomova (Bul)

Court 9

11:00: Benoit Paire (Fra) v Quentin Halys (Fra), Federico Coria (Arg) v Jiri Vesely (Cze), Lucia Bronzetti (Ita) v Ann Li (USA), Yanina Wickmayer (Bel) v Lin Zhu (Chn)

Court 10

11:00: Ylena In-Albon (Swi) v (28) Alison Riske (USA), Rebecca Marino (Can) v Katarzyna Kawa (Pol), Maddison Inglis (Aus) v Dalma Galfi (Hun), Alexander Bublik (Kaz) v Marton Fucsovics (Hun)

Court 11

11:00: Thiago Moura Monteiro (Bra) v Jaume Munar (Spa), Jule Niemeier (Ger) v Xiyu Wang (Chn), Tim Van Rijthoven (Ned) v Federico Delbonis (Arg)

Court 12

11:00: (3) Casper Ruud (Nor) v Albert Ramos-Vinolas (Spa), Kaja Juvan (Slo) v (23) Beatriz Haddad Maia (Bra), (14) Belinda Bencic (Swi) v Qiang Wang (Chn), Steve Johnson (USA) v (18) Grigor Dimitrov (Bul)

Court 14

11:00: Adrian Mannarino (Fra) v Max Purcell (Aus), John Millman (Aus) v (25) Miomir Kecmanovic (Ser), Astra Sharma (Aus) v Tatjana Maria (Ger), Oceane Dodin (Fra) v (12) Jelena Ostapenko (Lat)

Court 15

11:00: (22) Nikoloz Basilashvili (Geo) v Lukas Rosol (Cze), (31) Kaia Kanepi (Est) v Diane Parry (Fra), Dusan Lajovic (Ser) v (16) Pablo Carreno-Busta (Spa), (33) Shuai Zhang (Chn) v Misaki Doi (Jpn)

Court 16

11:00: Katerina Siniakova (Cze) v Maja Chwalinska (Pol), Thanasi Kokkinakis (Aus) v Kamil Majchrzak (Pol), Tallon Griekspoor (Ned) v Fabio Fognini (Ita), Ekaterine Gorgodze (Geo) v Irina-Camelia Begu (Rom)

Court 17

11:00: (23) Frances Tiafoe (USA) v Andrea Vavassori (Ita), Caroline Garcia (Fra) v Yuriko Miyazaki (Gbr), Magda Linette (Pol) v Fernanda Contreras Gomez (Mex), David Goffin (Bel) v Radu Albot (Mol)

Court 18

11:00: Jodie Anna Burrage (Gbr) v Lesia Tsurenko (Ukr), Enzo Couacaud (Fra) v (20) John Isner (USA), Jay Clarke (Gbr) v Christian Harrison (USA), Marta Kostyuk (Ukr) v Katie Swan (Gbr)

09:58 AM

Monday’s order of play

Play begins on the outside courts at 11am. Court 1 – 1pm. Centre Court – 1.30pm.

Centre Court

13:30: (1) Novak Djokovic (Ser) v Soon Woo Kwon (Kor), Alison Van Uytvanck (Bel) v (10) Emma Raducanu (Gbr), Andy Murray (Gbr) v James Duckworth (Aus)

Court 1

13:00: Mirjam Bjorklund (Swe) v (3) Ons Jabeur (Tun), Jan-Lennard Struff (Ger) v (5) Carlos Alcaraz Garfia (Spa), (15) Angelique Kerber (Ger) v Kristina Mladenovic (Fra)

Court 2

11:00: (9) Cameron Norrie (Gbr) v Pablo Andujar (Spa), Bernarda Pera (USA) v (2) Anett Kontaveit (Est), (10) Jannik Sinner (Ita) v Stan Wawrinka (Swi), (5) Maria Sakkari (Gre) v Zoe Hives (Aus)

Court 3

11:00: Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (Spa) v (7) Hubert Hurkacz (Pol), (7) Danielle Collins (USA) v Marie Bouzkova (Cze), Tamara Korpatsch (Ger) v Heather Watson (Gbr), Ryan Peniston (Gbr) v Henri Laaksonen (Swi)

Court 4

11:00: (30) Tommy Paul (USA) v Fernando Verdasco (Spa), Maria Camila Osorio Serrano (Col) v (24) Elise Mertens (Bel), (22) Martina Trevisan (Ita) v Elisabetta Cocciaretto (Ita), Carlos Taberner (Spa) v (15) Reilly Opelka (USA)

Court 6

11:00: Tomas Martin Etcheverry (Arg) v Ugo Humbert (Fra), Clara Tauson (Den) v Mai Hontama (Jpn), Tamara Zidansek (Slo) v Panna Udvardy (Hun), Taro Daniel (Jpn) v (31) Sebastian Baez (Arg)

09:49 AM

The Wimbledon queue…

The Wimbledon queue is back for another year with eager fans in the tents since Sunday afternoon.

The first person in the queue was Brent Pham, who travelled to Wimbledon from California and was buzzed to see Djokovic, Murray and Raducanu on Centre Court.

It is his 2nd time doing the queue and he planned to get back in the queue after watching the action today.

The guys in third place in the queue were celebrating their 10th year of queueing while others played an impromptu game of cricket to pass the time with the stewards.

Wimbledon – TELEGRAPH

Wimbledon – TELEGRAPH

09:32 AM

Good morning!

Hello and welcome to coverage from the opening day of Wimbledon 2022. I might be biased but these are the best two weeks of the sporting calendar and this year’s tournament has all the ingredients to be a memorable one.

The action gets underway at 11am on the outside courts with British No 1 Cameron Norrie starting his bid for a maiden grand slam on Court 2. World No 3 Ons Jabeur starts proceedings on Court 1 at 1pm against Sweden’s Mirjam Bjorklund. Then at 1.30pm, the attention switches to Centre Court as defending men’s champion Novak Djokovic faces South Korea’s Soonwoo Kwon.

Once Djokovic’s match is complete, it will be the turn of Emma Raducanu to grace the most iconic tennis court in the sport when she plays Belgium’s Alison Van Uytvanck. If you are coming to Wimbledon via Wimbledon station you can’t miss the massive billboard of her face in an HSBC advert and all eyes will be on her to see if she can overcome the injury concerns which have clouded her preparations.

The final match on Centre today will be Andy Murray against Australian James Duckworth. Murray has had his own fitness worries coming into Wimbledon but the two-time champion hopes the return of Ivan Lendl can help inspire him to more SW19 heroics.

He said: “I’ve been able to gradually progress my training this week and got to play a few sets, a lot of points. The last few days have been good. I think I showed a couple weeks ago that there was still good tennis left in me. I beat a guy in the top five in the world, was neck and neck with Berrettini, who is one of the best grass-court players in the world, before the injury.

“Obviously having Ivan on my team helps. We’ve had a lot of success in the past. We know each other well. He still believes in me. There’s not loads of coaches, people out there, that have done over this last period, and he has. That definitely helps me.”

Stay with Telegraph Sport as we build up towards the start of play and the entire tournament for the best coverage, analysis, comment and features!