Raiders win first preseason game, defeat Jaguars 27-11

In the new era of football for the Las Vegas Raiders, Josh McDaniels got a win in his hometown in the Hall of Fame game. The Raiders easily defeated the Jaguars 27-11 as the offense for Las Vegas moved the ball up and down the field.

One of the biggest takeaways from the game was that Josh Jacobs played in the first two series. Most of the key starters did not play in this contest, but Jacobs saw seven touches in two series with the “first-team” offense. What’s the takeaway here? That’s up for debate. But it was surprising to see him out there.

The Raiders used multiple running backs in this game, including rookie Zamir White. After missing the first two weeks of practice, White got 14 touches during the Hall of Fame game, totaling 75 yards. He looked explosive and it’s clear he is going to have some role in the offense this season.

The Raiders ran the ball very well all night long. The offensive line opened up several massive holes as the entire starting unit played (outside of Kolton Miller). It was an encouraging site for a unit that struggled to block in the run game last year. They rank for a total of 159 yards and three touchdowns on 33 carries.

The next preseason game for the Raiders will be on Sunday, August 14 at 4:25 PM. They’ll take on the Minnesota Vikings in Las Vegas and try to improve to 2-0. While Derek Carr and Davante Adams aren’t likely to play in that game, expect to see more starters next week.

