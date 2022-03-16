Raiders sign former Dolphins WR Mack Hollins

Another under-the-radar type move by the Raiders on the offensive side of the ball happened on day one of free agency. They have added former Dolphins WR Mack Hollins according to multiple reports and first reported by Taylor Vippolis.

The 6-4, 221-pounder hasn’t been all that productive in his five years in the NFL. He was originally a round four pick by the Eagles out of North Carolina. He was waived in his second season and picked up by the Dolphins.

His career-high for catches and receiving came as a rookie in 2017 when he had 16 catches for 226 yards. Last season he came close to those numbers with 14 catches for 223 yards and a career-high four touchdowns.

He should compete with Bryan Edwards for playing time, but with just eight career starts, Hollins is a depth signing. The team should still be looking to add a starting caliber receiver either in free agency, by trade, or through the draft.