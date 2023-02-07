Raiders QB Derek Carr reportedly scheduled to visit Saints on Wednesday

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 04: Derek Carr #4 of the Las Vegas Raiders prepares to take to the field prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

Derek Carr is scheduled to visit the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports.

Per the report, the Saints invited Carr for the visit, and the Las Vegas Raiders granted their longtime quarterback permission. The Raiders are widely expected to part with Carr this offseason either via trade or release after benching him for the final two games of the regular season.

Carr, 31, has played his entire nine-season NFL career with the Raiders since being selected in the second round of the 2014 draft. He started in at least 15 games in each of those seasons since winning the job as a rookie.