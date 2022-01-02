Raiders pull out 23-20 win in Indianapolis

The Raiders came into Sunday with a chance to make the playoffs if they won their final two games of the year and they leave Sunday halfway toward that goal.

David Carr hit Hunter Renfrow on a pass that was initially ruled a touchdown on the field with 42 seconds left, but replays showed that he was touched by Colts corner Kenny Moore on his way down at the 24-yard-line. The Raiders lost the six points, but they got a chance to run the clock down to two seconds before a Daniel Carlson field goal try.

Carlson nailed the field goal and the Raiders got a 23-20 win over the Colts. That moves them to 9-7 with a season-closing home game against the Chargers on tap in Week 18.

The Colts tied the score at 20-20 on a Michael Badgley field goal with 1:56 left to play and Carr completed three straight passes to get the ball to midfield before the pass to Renfrow that set up the winner. Renfrow finished the day with seven catches for 76 yards and a touchdown and Zay Jones added eight catches for 120 yards to go over the 100-yard mark in a game for the first time in his career.

Josh Jacobs played through an early rib injury and had 16 catches for 63 yards and a touchdown and Carr was 24-of-31 for 255 yards and two interceptions to go with the scoring pass to Renfrow.

The Colts trailed 13-3 at one point in the first half, but wound up going up 17-13 on a pass from Carson Wentz that bounced off three players before finding its way into T.Y. Hilton‘s hands early in the third quarter. They punted on their next two possessions and the Raiders were able to move back into the lead as a result of their offensive slowdown.

Indianapolis would have clinched a playoff berth with a win and will now try to win in Jacksonville next weekend with the playoffs still on the line. They’ll get a full week of practice for Wentz after he missed this week following a positive COVID-19 test and that should help them come up with a sharper performance.

