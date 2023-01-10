Raiders owner reportedly angry that Chiefs fans have taken over Las Vegas’ stadium

There were familiar sights and sounds Saturday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Before, during and after Kansas City’s 31-13 victory, Chiefs fans were out in force at the home of the Raiders.

In what has become a tradition when KC is in Las Vegas, “Home of the Chiefs” rang out at the end of the national anthem ahead of the opening kickoff.

One also didn’t have to look far to see red. That is, Chiefs red.

Chiefs fans at Allegiant Stadium also began an “MVP” chant for quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

This is the second straight year that Chiefs fans have swarmed into Allegiant Stadium, much to the disgust of Raiders owner Mark Davis.

The Raiders moved to Las Vegas ahead of the 2020 season and played their home slate without fans because of the pandemic. The following year, Chiefs supporters came out in force.

An Outkick story on the Raiders’ potential pursuit of Tom Brady noted that Davis was furious about the big showing by Chiefs fans a year ago.

An unnamed former Raiders executive was quoted in the story as saying: “Mark is embarrassed. He was pissed last year when the Chiefs and Bears brought so many fans to town. Now it’s happening every week. He wants it to stop. He wanted Brady before when Jon Gruden finally turned it down and now, he wants Brady again. Mark thinks having (coach Josh) McDaniels is going to be the key.”

Even if the Raiders get Brady, it likely won’t stop Chiefs fans from making Allegiant Stadium their home in the future. It’s become a destination trip for KC fans.

And Davis likely wasn’t happy Saturday to see Chiefs Kingdom once again descend on the Raiders’ stadium in such large numbers.