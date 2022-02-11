Raiders new GM Dave Ziegler begins overhaul of personnel department

They say always make firings on Friday. Well, today was the second Friday since Dave Ziegler was hired as the Raiders new general manager. and he handed out a few pink slips today.

The biggest name thus far to go is assistant director of player personnel Trey Scott.

Scott had been with the Raiders the past ten years; the last three in his current position. He was promoted to that position by Mike Mayock after six seasons as an area scout for the Raiders.

Others to be let go include director of football research Dave Razzano and senior advisor to the GM Walter Juliff.

Razzano had worked for 28 years as an NFL scout before joining the Raiders four years ago in his current role.

Juliff’s role was specific to Mayock, so his dismissal was to be expected. Ziegler has already brought on board Champ Kelly as assistant general manager, a title that didn’t previously exist for the Raiders.