Raiders look to continue hot streak against Rams

Derek Carr and Davante Adams have the Raiders rolling. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

After a miserable start to the 2022 NFL season, the Las Vegas Raiders are finally firing on all cylinders. Derek Carr has settled into Josh McDaniels’ offense after a shaky start and Davante Adams remains one of the best offseason acquisitions.

It would have been comical to mention the Raiders as a playoff hopeful a month ago, but the team’s recent three-game winning streak has them in the hunt. A win over the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday would push Las Vegas that much closer to the postseason.

The Rams, meanwhile, can really only play spoiler down the stretch. Injuries ruined the team’s Super Bowl follow-up season. Without Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp, the Rams’ offense is vastly underpowered.

Can the Raiders continue their win streak and make a push for the playoffs? Or will the Rams play the role of the spoiler in Week 14? Follow along as Yahoo Sports gives you the latest scores, news and injuries from Thursday’s game.