Patriots offseason preview: Where does New England stand at QB?

The Las Vegas Raiders hired wide receivers coach Mick Lombardi and offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo to their coaching staff, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Both coaches were on the New England Patriots’ staff and they’ll join Josh McDaniels as he shapes the Raiders’ offense. Lombardi and Bricillo will join former Patriots assistant quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree — leaving New England’s coaching staff on the offensive side extremely thin.

Longtime Patriots running backs coach Ivan Fears is expected to retire this offseason as well, leaving the Patriots without five key contributors on the offensive side of the ball. This also leaves very little support for Mac Jones, who’s entering a pivotal second year in the league.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss offered a couple of potential moves the Patriots could make internally.

Bill Belichick will have a lot on his hands this offseason, and the addition of Joe Judge as an offensive assistant won’t nearly be enough.

