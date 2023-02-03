Raiders grant QB permission to seek deal

Dec 8, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) drops back to pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half at SoFi Stadium. / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets could potentially trade for Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr. Here’s the latest buzz…

Feb. 3, 5:40 p.m.

The Raiders have reportedly granted Derek Carr permission to speak with other teams interested in trading for him, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The interested team must also agree to compensate the Raiders. This is the same arrangement the Houston Texans offered quarterback Deshaun Watson when they were looking to shop him last offseason.

Jan. 29, 7:31 p.m.

A new report suggests that the Jets will search for a veteran quarterback, and that will star with the Raiders’ Derek Carr, Packers’ Aaron Rodgers among others, according to CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

“While the Jets will certainly take a long look at potentially trading for Rodgers, he’s not the only veteran quarterback the team is evaluating,” Jones wrote Sunday for CBS Sports. “According to sources, the Jets will be looking closely at Rodgers, (San Francisco 49ers quarterback) Jimmy Garoppolo and Derek Carr. They won’t limit their search to just those three quarterbacks — and sources stress it’s still early in the process — but that’s where the focus will begin.”

Jan. 21, 1:00 p.m.

Derek Carr is expected to be deal from the Las Vegas Raiders “earlier rather than later.”

While speaking on ESPN’s Postseason NFL Countdown, Adam Schefter said Carr is expected to be traded at some point this offseason.

“The entire NFC South is expected to be in the market for a new quarterback,” Schefter said. “The Jets, the Commanders, the Colts, the Texans. There are so many teams that need quarterbacks, which elevates the value of Carr.”