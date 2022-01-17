Mike Mayock is out as the General Manager of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Mayock was informed today that he will not be retained, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The move doesn’t come as a huge shock, given that Mayock was brought in specifically to work with Jon Gruden, the head coach who was fired during the season. The Raiders have reportedly already started lining up interviews to find a replacement for Mayock.

Mayock, who lasted three years with the Raiders, was previously NFL Network’s draft expert, and it seems more likely that he’ll return to television than that he’ll get another GM job.

Raiders fire Mike Mayock originally appeared on Pro Football Talk